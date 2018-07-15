SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – JULY 14: Nacer Chadli of Belgium reacts after a challenge during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 3rd Place Playoff match between Belgium and England at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 14, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at Nacer Chadli, the latest West Brom player that could move on, plus Stoke City’s pursuit of defender James Chester. FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, also looks at Swansea City’s new forward and other news from around the Championship.

Jedinak to Leave Villa?

Cash-strapped Championship club Aston Villa are willing to listen to offers for Mile Jedinak. The midfielder earns £50,000 per week at Villa Park and has one year left on his contract. Villa’s current wage structure is unsustainable and they are in need to move players on.

The 33-year-old captained his country, Australia, at the World Cup this summer. He will not be short of options and reports suggest that clubs in several countries are chasing his signature.

Asoro Completes Swans Move

Swansea City have completed the signing of forward Joel Asoro from Sunderland. The Swedish Under 21 international has signed a four-year-deal. Asoro made his debut for the Black Cats in 2016 and leaves the club having made 35 appearances, scoring three goals.

After Sunderland’s relegation, 19-year-old Asoro indicated that he wished to leave the club. The club had hoped that the promising youngster would stay; however, they had no desire to keep a player who did not want to play for them. The £2 million deal also includes a sell-on clause which could see the Black Cats profit in the future.

Chadli to Leave The Hawthorns?

Nacer Chadli could be the latest player to leave West Bromwich Albion. The Belgium international is reportedly interesting Turkish side Besiktas. Albion are reported to want £10 million for their current record signing. However, this figure may change to allow the winger, who played just 215 minutes of Premier League football last season, to leave the Hawthorns.

Chadli has been part of the Belgian World Cup side that finished third in this summer’s competition. The winger suffered an injury in the third-place play-off against England and West Brom will be hoping it is not too serious. Following relegation, the Baggies have lost high profile players, with others likely to be on their way.

Stoke Bid for Chester

Stoke City have had a £5 million bid for Aston Villa defender James Chester rejected. Manager Steve Bruce wishes to keep the defender, signed for £8 million from West Bromwich Albion in 2016. However, Villa are in need of funds and a higher bid could be hard to refuse.

New Stoke City manager Gary Rowett is attempting to guide the Potters back to the Premier League at the first attempt. With Xherdan Shaqiri having been sold to Liverpool, Rowett has additional funds to spend. Extra defenders are needed and Welsh international Chester is high on Rowett’s wanted list. An improved bid is expected soon.

Rangers Still Chasing Lion

After having a bid rejected, Steven Gerrard and Rangers returned with an improved £3 million offer for Millwall’s Jake Cooper. However, since the bid was tabled, Rangers have not heard whether it has been accepted or not. If no response is heard soon, Gerrard could look elsewhere.

Defender Cooper, is understood to be keen on a switch to Ibrox. Lions boss Neil Harris however, insisted early this summer that none of his players were for sale. It is understood that the offer of £3 million has activated a release clause but as yet Millwall have kept quiet. Maybe in hope that Gerrard loses patience.

Main Photo

Related

View the original article on