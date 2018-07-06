LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 26: Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final between Aston Villa and Fulham at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Offside/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at Lewis Grabban as his switch to Nottingham Forest gets closer. Also, are Tottenham about to win the race for Jack Grealish? FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, also looks at the Swansea defender wanted by West Brom and the Millwall defender wanted by Rangers.

Grabban to Have Forest Medical

Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban is set to have a medical today at Nottingham Forest. A fee believed to be £6 million has been agreed. If he signs, the 30-year-old will become the ninth summer signing at the City Ground.

Boss Aitor Karanka is determined to mount a promotion push this season. The signing of Grabban, who scored 20 Championship goals last season for Sunderland and Aston Villa, will help. Birmingham City were reported to be interested in the striker but it appears that Forest are close to getting their man.

Grealish to Spurs?

Tottenham appear to be winning the race to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is currently at Villa’s training camp in Portugal but is expected to return to England soon. Villa need the money and Tottenham could be about to exploit this.

Grealish was in no hurry to leave his boyhood team, but Villa need the funds. It is understood that Spurs will offer him a five-year contract which will see his current £20,000-a-week salary rocket. Mauricio Pochettino is looking to Grealish to compete with Dele Alli for a place in his side, something which could bring out the best in both players.

Bartley to WBA?

Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley is being chased by West Bromwich Albion.

The Midlands side are currently desperate for defenders. Gareth McAuley and Jonny Evans have already departed, Craig Dawson has handed in a transfer request and Ahmed Hegazi has a £10 million release clause.

Bartley is rated at £4 million and is contracted to City until 2021. The 27-year-old is also attracting interest from other Championship clubs including Leeds United and Birmingham City. West Brom will need to act fast if they want the player.

Rangers Want Millwall Defender

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is interested in bringing Millwall defender Jake Cooper to Ibrox. Gerrard is eager to add defenders to his squad and has the former England U20 international in his sights.

Rangers are willing to offer Millwall around £1.5 million for Cooper. However, The Lions are in no rush to sell and are expected to want more than Rangers are reportedly about to offer. Millwall had the joint third strongest defence last season with Cooper appearing 42 times.

