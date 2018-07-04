BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – MARCH 17: A dejected Craig Dawson of West Bromwich Albion during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion at Vitality Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley – AMA/WBA FC via Getty Images)

This evening’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest goings on in the Championship. FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, looks at West Bromwich Albion players Craig Dawson and Ben Foster who want to leave and the Bournemouth striker wanted by two ambitious Championship sides. Plus, a look at other transfer news and rumours from around the Championship.

Two Set to Leave WBA

Defender Craig Dawson has submitted a transfer request. Dawson, along with goalkeeper Ben Foster, has refused to go to West Brom’s training camp in Portugal as they look to secure deals away from the Hawthorns. Burnley have reportedly offered £12 million but this was rejected, much to the annoyance of Dawson. The defender believes this is a fair price for his services.

Keeper Foster is expected to seal an immediate move back to the Premier League. Watford are close to signing the 35-year-old for £2.5 million. The Baggies have already signed Foster’s replacement, signing Sam Johnstone from Manchester United.

Stoke Sign Keeper

Stoke City have signed 33-year-old goalkeeper Adam Federici from Bournemouth. He has signed a two-year deal and replaces Lee Grant who has moved to Manchester United.

The former Wolves and Reading player signed for Bournemouth in 2015. However, the Australian played only 17 times for the Cherries and became their third-choice keeper. Federici becomes Stoke’s third new signing since being relegated from the Premier League.

Striker in Demand

Three Championship clubs, believed to be Aston Villa, West Brom and Bristol City, are interested in David McGoldrick. The former Ipswich Town striker is a free agent having left Portman Road when his contract expired recently.

The 30-year-old signed for Ipswich in 2013 and went on to score 41 goals in 145 appearances. An injury meant his last appearance came in February. The Republic of Ireland international could prove to be a good signing; however, his history of injuries may cause concern.

Grabban Wanted

Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban is wanted by both Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City. Forest were believed to be in pole position to sign Grabban for £5 million but it appears that Birmingham want to hijack the deal.

Forest, however, are confident they can see off their Championship rivals to secure the strikers signature. Grabban scored 20 goals last season while on loan at Sunderland and Aston Villa. Forest boss Aitor Karanka is an admirer of the forward and tried to sign him when manager of Middlesbrough.

Derby Want Dutch Forward

Derby County are believed to be interested in Brentford’s Florian Jozefzoon. County could be about to lose Matej Vydra to Leeds and reports suggest they have had a £1.5 million bid rejected for Jozefzoon.

The 27-year-old has only one year left on his contract; however, Brentford value the player higher than what Derby have offered. The Rams are expected to return with an improved offer for the forward who is a product of the Ajax Academy.

