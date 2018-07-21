BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 15: Adama Traore of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final:Second Leg match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on May 15, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at Adama Traore, the Middlesbrough winger wanted by Wolves. Plus, could Arsenal legend Thierry Henry become the new manager of Aston Villa? FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, also looks the other news and rumours from around the Championship.

Boro Winger to Wolves?

Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore is reportedly wanted by Premier League new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers. A £18 million release clause has been dismissed by Boro but that fee appears to be a ballpark figure for Wolves to capture the lightning-quick winger.

Former Barcelona player Traore endured a difficult time at Aston Villa before moving to Teeside. Under Garry Monk, this continued but since the arrival of Tony Pulis, the 22-year-old has flourished. He is now beginning to show an end product to his blistering pace and Wolves are ready to submit a bid. Boro could be tempted to cash in as Pulis looks to rebuild his squad.

Wigan Sign Winger

Callum McManaman has rejoined Wigan Athletic, signing from Sunderland. The winger has agreed a one-year deal and the fee is undisclosed. The 27-year-old began his career at Wigan before moving on to West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield Wednesday and then Sunderland. During his first spell at Wigan, he helped the club win the FA Cup in 2013, where they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

McClean to Stoke?

Stoke City are on the verge of signing winger James McClean. The Republic of Ireland international is keen to leave current club West Brom. McClean refused to attend a training camp earlier this month in a bid to force a transfer. This was met with internal disciplinary proceedings. However, he appears to have got his wish to move.

A fee of around £5 million has been agreed and it is understood that McClean has already had his medical. Completion of the transfer should happen at some point this weekend. Should the winger sign he will become new Stoke manager Gary Rowett’s fourth new signing.

Iceland Striker in Demand

Iceland international Vidar Orn Kjartansson is reportedly wanted by Middlesbrough, West Brom and QPR. The much-travelled striker currently plays for Maccabi Tel Aviv. He has scored 42 goals in the past two seasons and is available for around £3.5 million.

QPR manager Steve McClaren has worked with the striker previously; however, Rangers could be priced out of the deal. Boro and West Brom both have money to spend as they attempt to get back to the Premier League.

Thierry Henry to Aston Villa?

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has emerged as a shock contender to become the new manager of Aston Villa. New Villa majority shareholders Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are reportedly discussing as to whether to dispense current boss Steve Bruce. If they do, then Arsenal’s record goalscorer is top of their wish list.

Henry has recently been working as the assistant manager of the Belgium national team, helping them to third place at the World Cup. He recently quit his role as a Sky Sports pundit in order to fulfill his ambition of becoming a manager. Steve Bruce has been in charge at Villa Park since 2016 and narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League. Villa finished fourth last season and were beaten in the play-off final 1-0 by Fulham.

Derby Bids For Striker Rejected

Peterborough United have reportedly rejected three bids from Derby County for star striker Jack Marriott. Posh value the striker, who scored 27 league goals last season, at £6 million. Derby’s offers have come short of this valuation and Peterborough are not prepared to move on their valuation.

The London Road club are prepared to sell the striker, having stated that his head has been turned. However, they want the fee set, something that Derby as yet have not come close to. Marriott is believed to be keen to move to the Championship and join Frank Lampard at Derby. It appears that County will have to up their bids by some way if they want the in-demand striker.

