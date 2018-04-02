Alan Pardew leaves west brom

West Bromwich Albion and manager Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company following discussions between both parties. Pardew leaves West Brom bottom of the Premier League and 10 points from safety with just six games to go. Albion Cult hero, Darren Moore has been placed in charge of the first team until further notice although is expected to remain so until the end of the season.

Alan Pardew is the 10th Premier League manager to face the boot this season—a joint Premier League record matching the 10 managers fired during the 2013/14 season.

Appointed in November after the sacking of Tony Pulis, Pardew was seen as an underwhelming choice by a number of Albion fans. And so it proved to be. Winning just one of his 18 league games in charge—a win percentage of 5.5%—Pardew’s side managed to secure only eight points from a possible 54.

West Brom were looking for a change in style after suffering the dross of the Tony Pulis era. Although a change was implemented by Pardew, his inability to see out games became an issue. West Brom would often start well under Pardew but questionable substitutions and motivation issues resulted in nothing other than false hope. Pardew watched his side lose 14 points from leading positions during his 18-game stint—more than any other team in that period.

Pardew’s issues at West Brom weren’t just on the pitch as it became clear that his ego was becoming an issue. Public spats with players became the norm in his final weeks as well as assistant John Carver (also sacked) exchanging unpleasant words with fans just this past weekend.

Pardew never really recovered from his disastrous warm weather training camp in terms of player respect. A midweek trip to Barcelona in which he drunkenly lost his wallet before four of his senior players stole a taxi. Lack of sufficient punishment followed and as a result, players and fans knew that it was now only a matter of time.

West Bromwich Albion go into the final six games with little to no chance of survival. The sacking of Alan Pardew will make no difference to West Brom in terms of safety. But it will lift the angry, dark cloud that was getting bigger by the week.

