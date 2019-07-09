SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Mario Lemina during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on May 10, 2019 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest Premier League transfer rumours. Today, we look at which Arsenal midfielder may be heading for the exit; as well as the latest in Aston Villa‘s hunt for a goalkeeper.

Transfer Rumours – Manchester United

According to Dan Sheldon of the Southern Daily Echo, Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

The midfielder has fallen out of favour at Southampton. As a result, he has not travelled with the squad to their pre-season training camp. Last season he made 23 appearances for the Saints, scoring just the one goal.

Lemina undoubtedly is a quality midfielder, having signed for Southampton from Juventus. As a result, he has also been attracting interest from Arsenal.

Transfer Rumours – Arsenal

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Fenerbahce are targeting a move for Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.

The German had a tough 2018/19 season under new manager Unai Emery. He scored just six goals in 34 appearances last season. As a result of his poor form, Arsenal may look to offload their highest earner.

Aston Villa Turn to Burnley in Goalkeeper Hunt

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Aston Villa have turned their attention to Burnley‘s Tom Heaton in their search for a new goalkeeper.

Aston Villa are looking to replace Jed Steer as their number one, despite his efforts in helping them back to the Premier League. They have been linked with a number of targets, including Jack Butland and Neil Etheridge.

However, they have now turned their attention to Tom Heaton. The 33-year-old has just one-year left on his deal at Turf Moor. As a result, he may begin to look for a new challenge.

Watford Interested in Nice Winger?

According to Blake Welton of Sky Sports, Watford are looking to bring Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin to Vicarage Road.

The French Under-21 international scored six goals last season as Nice finished seventh in Ligue 1.

As a result, he has caught the attention of Watford manager Javi Gracia, who is willing to spend a club-record fee on the forward.

Related

View the original article on