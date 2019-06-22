SEVILLE, SPAIN – MAY 25: Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona looks on prior to the Spanish Copa del Rey Final match between Barcelona and Valencia at Estadio Benito Villamarin on May 25, 2019 in Seville, . (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around world football. Today’s edition looks at the current EPL transfer rumours, including the latest from Liverpool as a former fan favourite is linked with a return.

Today’s instalment also looks at the latest from Arsenal. An opening offer for Kieran Tierney has been rejected, plus, could they lose Hector Bellerin? Also, we have the latest from Watford as they enter the race for an England international goalkeeper.

Liverpool Linked With Former Favourite

European champions Liverpool, have entered the race to re-sign Philippe Coutinho. Luke Gardener of the Express reports that the Reds are keen on bringing the 27-year-old back to Anfield. Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018; however, the move has not gone as planned.

The Brazilian has been in and out of the Barcelona side and admits he could leave. Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested. A move to United would seem unlikely due to his Liverpool connections. Jurgen Klopp is interested in strengthening his side and the return of Coutinho could, should it happen, prove to be an excellent signing.

Latest Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Arsenal have seen an opening offer of £15 million rejected by Celtic for Kieran Tierney. The Mirror report that the Scottish champions want £25 million for the left-back. Celtic are under no pressure to sell the 22-year-old and will hold out for the fee they want. Whether Unai Emery is willing to spend that much of his transfer budget remains to be seen.

Matt Law of the Telegraph is reporting that Atlético Madrid are interested in Hector Bellerin. They are willing to offer Vitolo, who has played for Emery previously, as part of any deal.

The Gunners value the defender, who has four years remaining on his contract, at £50 million. Bellerin, who has been out injured since January, is not thought to be available for transfer. However, this will not stop Atlético from testing the waters.

Watford Enter Race for Heaton

Watford have entered the race to sign England international Tom Heaton. The Sun report that Hornets boss Javi Gracia wants a new goalkeeper and had set his sights on Heaton. Watford, however, will face competition for the shot-stopper. Premier League new boys Aston Villa, as well as Bournemouth, are also interested.

Heaton has rejected a new deal at Burnley and has just one year left on his current contract. Burnley, therefore, could decide to cash in this summer rather than risk losing him for free next year. It is believed that Heaton would cost £5 million.

With Heurelho Gomes leaving at the end of last season, Watford want competition for Ben Foster. Heaton could be the man to give that competition.

