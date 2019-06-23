Thomas Heaton of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor, Burnley on Sunday 12th May 2019. (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Watford have joined a three-way race to sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton. According to the Sun, the Hornets have joined the race after Heaton rejected a new contract at Turf Moor.

Race for ‘Keeper Sparked After Rejected Contract

The Sun reported on how Heaton’s future was thrown into doubt after rejecting a new contract at Turf Moor; however, there is competition among three clubs to sign the shot-stopper.

Aston Villa and Bournemouth are revealed as two sides holding interest in the 33-year-old.

Although, Watford boss Javi Garcia is eager for a new shot-stopper to replace the outgoing Heurelho Gomes.

Heaton has just one year remaining on his current contract; therefore, Burnley may be keen to cash in on the 33-year-old.

Negotiations remain a key stumbling block though and after Heaton rejected an initial offer, the ‘keeper could leave at the end of next season on a free transfer.

The Clarets may be forced to accept a deal of just £5 million or risk losing their first-choice ‘keeper for free next May.

Heaton missed a year after dislocating his shoulder; the shot-stopper was also forced to sit out the World Cup Finals last summer as Jordan Pickford travelled to Russia.

However, Heaton produced a string of performances in Burnley’s successful battle against relegation to force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s set-up.

Heaton was part of the England squad which finished third in the UEFA Nations League finals earlier this month.

Aston Villa and Bournemouth are also interested in making a move for Jack Butland.

The Villans remain favourites to sign Butland but the England international is likely to cost in surplus of £20 million.

Any transfer movement involving Stoke’s goalkeeping department is interest to Birmingham City; the Blues would receive a windfall if and when Butland is sold.

They inserted a sell-on fee when Stoke City signed the goalkeeper in January 2013; the Blues would receive a figure roughly around 20% of any sale fee.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Imageswindow.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:’gkR2pv4-QbVUW7DLDpdqMg’,sig:’EYyoUlcFL-bNBFTFIzgq3dHyy775Iq5U2fXwmMBIjok=’,w:’594px’,h:’396px’,items:’1143581237′,caption: true ,tld:’co.uk’,is360: false })});

Related

View the original article on