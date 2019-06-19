SEVILLE, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 03: Rodrigo Hernandez “Rodri” of Club Atletico de Madrid runs with the ball during the La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Benito Villamarin on February 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News focuses on the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League. In today’s edition, Manchester City look set to trigger the release clause of an Atlético Madrid star. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, receive an offer for star-man Christian Eriksen from Real Madrid. Also, Everton close in on a return for a loan star, while Watford contact a Uruguay international.

Latest Premier League Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Swoop for Rodri

Manchester City are reportedly ready to trigger Rodri’s release clause, Simon Stone of BBC Sport reports. City will pay £63 million for the 22-year-old Spanish international, a club-record deal, beating Riyad Mahrez‘s £60 million move.

The Premier League champions were eyeing a defensive midfielder to bolster their ranks; Rodri has been a target since his move to Madrid from Villarreal last summer. Many see him as a perfect replacement for the ageing Fernandinho. No deal is confirmed yet, and Bayern Munich still register interest. He is someone with the potential to spray the ball like Kevin de Bruyne while protecting the back-line like Fernandinho. Thus, he seems a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s system.

Tottenham Braced for Real Madrid Offer

Hassan Rashed of The Mirror claims that Real Madrid will offer Tottenham a player-plus-cash deal for Christian Eriksen. The Spanish giants will offer £45 million plus Dani Ceballos in a bid to land the Danish superstar. Eriksen, 27, has a year left on his contract and has admitted he is seeking a new challenge.

Zinedine Zidane’s rebuild project at Real Madrid is in full swing. The club have already spent near £300 million to improve upon last year’s disappointment. Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic have all come in, now Zidane is seeking a creative midfielder. Dani Ceballos‘ desire to leave Madrid is evident, and ‘Zizou’ is hoping to use the midfielder to lower Spurs’ £100 million asking price for Eriksen.

Everton Close on Gomes

Everton will complete the signing of André Gomes from Barcelona, according to Simon Jones of Mail Online. The Toffees have agreed a £22 million fee with the La Liga Champions, and personal terms should not be a stumbling block.

The 25-year-old joined Everton on loan last summer and impressed in his 29 appearances for the Merseyside club. The Portugal international attracted interest from West Ham United, but the London side were unable to agree a fee with Barcelona. Gomes is the first victim of Barcelona’s summer clear-out and will become Everton’s second signing.

Watford Make Contact With Uruguay International

Ryan Gray of the Watford Observer writes that Gino Pozzo has been in contact with the agent of Gastón Pereira. His agent Paco Casal reportedly offered the Uruguayan winger to AC Milan earlier this summer. Now, Watford are eyeing up the Uruguay international, who is currently at the Copa América with the national squad.

Pereiro, who has a year remaining on his contract, would reportedly be available for £18 million. Since his move to PSV in 2015, he has scored 47 goals in 146 games. He was part of the squad that finished runners-up to Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie. With initial contact made, a more concrete offer could yet follow.

