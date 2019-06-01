STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Jack Butland of Stoke City celebrates his team’s first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Sheffield United at Bet365 Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Stoke City have set a £30 million price tag on goalkeeper Jack Butland amid interest from a number of Premier League Clubs, according to Dave Armitage of the Daily Star.

Premier League Clubs Interested in Jack Butland

The Potters are keen to retain England goalkeeper Jack Butland; however, the 26-year-old is desperately looking for a move back to the Premier League. Stoke City were relegated from the top-flight twelve months ago and Butland feels his chances of staying in the England squad could be damaged as a result.

Butland has nine England caps to his name but was disappointed to lose out to Jordan Pickford as the number one at last summer’s World Cup. It is understood that Stoke owner Peter Coates is sympathetic to Butland’s view; however, he won’t let sentiment get in the way of securing a fee for one of his most prized assets.

Reports claim that Stoke’s price tag is based on Pickford’s move from Sunderland to Everton. The goalkeeper moved for £30 million two years ago. Butland admitted this week that he is desperate to move away from the bet365 Stadium. “I always will and always have given everything to the club.” he said. “But I need to be in the Premier League. It’s a short career and I can quickly find myself out of the international squad if I’m not careful.”

Crystal Palace are one of a number of Premier League outfits chasing Butland’s signature. Bournemouth also have interest in the England shot-stopper and may hold the upper hand due to Asmir Begovic. The Bosnian international spent five years with Stoke before transferring to Chelsea. Begovic could be offered as part of a transfer deal with City. As a result, Bournemouth could be forced to stump up £20 million plus Begovic to get Butland.

Watford are another Premier League outfit interested in Butland despite Ben Foster and Heurelho Gomes performing well this season. However, it is understood that Bournemouth and Crystal Palace lead the race for Butland.

