Manchester City became the first team in the history of men’s football in England to complete a domestic treble as they demolished Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup Final. David Silva opened the scoring before Raheem Sterling scored the first of his two. Kevin de Bruyne made it three after the break, Gabriel Jesus slotted in a fourth and Sterling fired in two late on to complete a dominant day for the Premier League champions.

Start as You Mean to Go On

As expected, City started on the front foot and were lingering around the Watford goal more than the other way around in the early exchanges. They were creating half chances, but the defensive pairing of Craig Cathcart and Adrian Mariappa were solid, making numerous blocks and clearances to keep City at bay.

However, it was the Hornets who created the first clear-cut chance. Abdoulaye Doucoure played in Gerard Deulofeu down the right and he played inside to Roberto Pereyra. The Argentinian was left one-on-one with Ederson, but the Brazilian keeper spread himself superbly to block.

City were finding joy down their right with Riyad Mahrez against Jose Holebas, but it was the first error from the centre-backs that provided the opening goal. Raheem Sterling saw his effort blocked and Cathcart was outjumped by the winger as the ball came down to head into the path of David Silva, and he made no mistake with his volley past Heurelho Gomes.

The Hornets realistically needed to get through to half-time without further damage to have a chance in the second half, but that plan was scuppered after 38 minutes. Bernardo Silva produced a stunning cross that cut right through the Watford defence which found Gabriel Jesus and his poked effort had just enough to creep over the line.

You Want More?

Two goals down in a cup final when you’re the massive underdogs. Not what Watford would have wanted to be faced with at the start of the second half. However, they came out firing and looked well up for it. They were pushing City back into their own half but the only thing missing was some clear-cut chances.

When you don’t create those against City, you’re always going to be punished. They had Gabriel Jesus’ diving header ruled out for offside just after the break, but the third did arrive when substitute Kevin de Bruyne expertly rounded Gomes and fired into the empty net.

As if that wasn’t enough, it was soon four. The Hornets were carved open once more and the pace of Jesus was too much for them as he easily bet Gomes one-on-one to edge City closer to a record-breaking FA Cup final scoreline.

That was enough for Watford, but City wanted more. They got it too. Sterling, who by this point had been credited with the second goal of the game, completed his hat-trick when he finished off Bernardo Silva‘s cross and scored the rebound from his own saved effort.

