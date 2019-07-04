VIGO, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 11: Dani Ceballos of Real Madrid celebrates after scores the fourth goal during the La Liga match between RC Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid CF at Abanca-Balaidos on November 11, 2018 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest Premier League transfer rumours. Today, we look at who could be leaving Tottenham Hotspur following the signings of Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele.

Tottenham Transfer Rumours

After sealing the signings of Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele, Mauricio Pochettino is looking to offload players. According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose could be heading for the exit at Tottenham.

Kieran Trippier struggled in the 2018/19 campaign for Tottenham. He had a series of unimpressive performances during his 35 appearances last season. Similar to Trippier, Rose had a series of average performances last season.

It is thought that selling the pair will fund a move for Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, who is looking to remain in the Premier League.

Arsenal Interested in Real Madrid Midfielder?

According to Miguel Lara of Marca, Arsenal are one of a number of clubs keen on Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

According to reports, the 22-year-old does not have a future in the Spanish capital. Last season he made 26 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring three goals.

However, Arsenal are not the only club keen to sign Ceballos. Liverpool and Tottenham are keeping an eye on developments.

Leicester Told Price For Maguire

According to Tom Barclay of the Sun, Leicester City will have to pay for £40 million to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk.

Dunk has been identified as a replacement for Harry Maguire, should he opt to leave the King Power Stadium. Maguire has been attracting interest from both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Lewis Dunk has been a mainstay in the Brighton defence for the past five seasons. Last season he made 36 appearances as Brighton narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship.

Goalkeeper Clear Out At Southampton

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, Southampton are looking to sell Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy.

Forster has fallen out of favour at Southampton. He made just one appearance during the 2018/19 season.

Alex McCarthy lost out on the number one spot to Angus Gunn midway through last season. As a result, he is looking for regular first team football.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on