MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 28: Benoit Badiashile Mukinayi of AS Monaco during the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid v AS Monaco at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on November 28, 2018 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around world football. Today’s edition looks at the current EPL transfer rumours, including the defender Manchester United could pursue should the miss out on Harry Maguire. Plus, are Everton close to signing an England international midfielder?

Today’s instalment also looks at the latest from Southampton and Tottenham. Will Charlie Austin move on or see out his contract? Also, could Bayern Munich make a move for Spurs right-back Kieran Trippier?

Transfer Rumours: Manchester United, Everton, Southampton and Tottenham

United Line Up Maguire Alternative

Manchester United could have identified an alternative to Harry Maguire. The Red Devils are desperate for reinforcements in defence; however, the transfer of number one target Harry Maguire is not moving very fast. Harry Howes of the Star is reporting that United may have a back-up plan.

18-year-old Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile has emerged as a player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could turn to. United have reportedly monitored Badiashile for a number of years and may make a move this summer. Due to his age and lack of experience, Solskjaer would likely want to add a more experienced defender too. Monaco would want around €35 million. Wolves are also reportedly monitoring the player.

Everton Transfer Rumours: Delph Deal Close

Manchester City’s versatile midfielder Fabian Delph looks close to signing for Everton. The Independent claim that the Toffees are set to land the England international for an initial £8.5 million. That figure could rise to £10 million.

Delph has just 12 months left on hos current contract and a move would spell the end of his four year stay in Manchester. He has mainly been a bit-part player at City and his chances next season could be limited further. Should he sign for Everton, the 29-year-old would join Andre Gomes and Jonas Lossl as Everton’s new permanent signings this summer.

Austin Snubs West Brom

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has rejected a move to West Bromwich Albion. Jake Polden of the Mirror has reported that the two clubs had agreed a deal. However, Austin has decided against the move.

Austin, who has struggled with injuries during his time at St Mary’s, has 12 months left on his current contract. The striker wishes to fight for his place; however, it appears he may struggle under boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Spurs Fullback on Bayern List

Sky Sports are reporting that Kieran Trippier is on a Bayern Munich shortlist. The German giants are looking for a new right-back and Trippier could be their choice. One problem could be whether Trippier would want to battle with Bayern’s first choice right-back Joshua Kimmich. The other problem could be the price.

Trippier is available for transfer and several top clubs are said to be interested. Atlético Madrid, Juventus and Napoli are all rumoured to be interested in signing the England international. A fee of around £25 million has been talked of; however, Spurs could be open to offers.

