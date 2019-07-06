LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 30: A general view of the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during The Legends Match between Spurs Legends v Inter Forever at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Marco Luzzani – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

Saying that Tottenham Hotspur will rule London for decades may raise eyebrows. It certainly will at Stamford Bridge and The Emirates but it’s hard to see a club better placed than Tottenham to rule the roost in the capital for years to come.

Chelsea and Arsenal Look Set to Allow Tottenham to Rule the Roost

Chelsea have hired their 14th manager since 2003 when Russian Roman Abramovich took over the club. Frank Lampard was, this week, named as the man to take Chelsea forward. With the club facing up to being suspended from making any signings in two transfer windows, Lampard will be working with youth and what Maurizio Sarri left behind.

Arsenal don’t seem to know what they want. In the current transfer window they have made a derisory bid for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and a bid for Leicester City’s Harry Maguire that was so low it didn’t even warrant a response from the former Premier League Champions. AFC TV went into meltdown over those two bids and the club looks low on confidence throughout.

Chelsea to Follow the Tottenham Blueprint

Chelsea may not be signing anyone anytime soon and Lampard may just take a look across London see how Tottenham have dealt with not bringing in new players. It has been Spurs’ choice not to make signings but they have still got to a Champions League final and finished fourth. For Chelsea, that will be the aim under Lampard.

He did a decent job at Derby County and utilised young players from Chelsea such as Mason Mount and Harry Wilson from Liverpool. Managing Chelsea is a huge step up after just one season; a season in which he consolidated a top-six position for Derby but failed to improve them. Youth has worked for Mauricio Pochettino, and Lampard needs to hope it can work for him. Having sold Eden Hazard, it is hard to see where Chelsea’s goals will come from. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reuben Loftus-Cheek will surely get more game time, yet neither has truly shined yet. They have shown glimpses of class but whether they can truly become top players is a matter of question that they will try to answer in the coming season.

Chelsea lurch from manager to manager and player power is always an issue. Frank Lampard is a club legend but can he handle the tantrums of the Chelsea players? If Lampard thinks he will gain instant respect he should only look at the way players turned on each of the managers throughout Abramovich’s reign. How quick he can lay down the law will be paramount in whether he can consolidate Chelsea as a top four club.

Arsenal on the Slide

Arsenal reached the Europa League final last season. They were torn apart by a Chelsea team who hardly broke a sweat. Incoherent and a mess. The fans wanted Arsene Wenger out because he had stalled and could no longer progress the team. Under Unai Emery, a few glimpses of positivity could be seen but it has been a less than impressive showing overall from Arsenal. A failed top-four bid and once again languishing below Tottenham Hotspur, something that is now expected and it would be hard to argue it won’t happen again this season. Daniel Levy is considered a hard bargainer when it comes to signing players. At Arsenal, they seem intent on making fools of themselves.

When a player like Zaha is openly saying he wants to join the club, it is an odd way to reciprocate that feeling by not just offering below the valuation but well below it. The alleged bid of £50 million for Maguire was even more foolhardy. The player is valued by his club at £90 million. The offer to also pay for these top players over five years is beyond comprehension. Players must be looking at Arsenal and think there will be better options for them to improve their careers.

A Lilywhite Future as Tottenham Rule London

The new stadium is in place. Finances are being released at long last. The signing of Tanguy N’Dombele is a huge statement. With more players rumoured to be joining before the season kicks off, the years of getting close are coming to an end in this part of North London.

A fabulous manager with a talented squad. A squad that has a fabulous spirit. Players such as Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko are not even at their peak yet. With a fully fit Harry Kane and three or four more world class signings, Tottenham are the team to watch in London. Another season of Champions League football, a possible title charge and top class players joining at last.

The guard is changing and it is Tottenham in pole position for long-term success in the capital and the Premier League.

