Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Leeds winger Jack Clarke on a four-year deal. As part of the deal, he will return to Leeds United on a season-long loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

The 18-year-old broke into the Leeds United first team last season and was impressive in his debut campaign. He made 22 appearances, scoring two goals and registering two assists. His first goal came in a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa.

As a result of his impressive performances, he won the Leeds United Young Player of the Season for the 2018/19 campaign.

Due to his starring role in Marcelo Bielsa’s side, he was named as one of the Guardian’s ‘Ten youngsters to watch out for in the Football League for 2019′.

Speaking to the Tottenham club website, Jack Clarke said: “I’m delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I’ll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds win promotion.”

A return to Leeds United on-loan is likely to benefit all parties, including Clarke. A move to the Champions League runners up may have proved a step too far so early on in his career.

Furthermore, he will be desperate to help Leeds win promotion back to the Premier League after they provided a stepping stone to build his career. Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, losing to Derby County in the play-off semi-finals.

The signing of Jack Clarke may not be the last for Tottenham this summer. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are expected to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in the coming days for a club-record fee.

Ndombele scored three goals and registered seven assists as Lyon finished third in Ligue 1. The 21-year-old also has four caps for the French national team.

