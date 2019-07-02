Lyon’s French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele runs with the ball during the French L1 football match between Bordeaux (FCGB) and Lyon (OL) on April 26, 2019 at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Tanguy Ndombele, according to Fabrizio Romano. Previous reports from the London Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick suggested that the fee was an initial £55 million, which could rise to £63 million.

The report from Kilpatrick also says that the Frenchman has already been shown around the facilities at the club and is expected to sign a five-year deal.

This will see him become one of the highest-paid players at the club, massively eclipsing the £50,000-60,000 he is believed to on at Lyon currently.

Ndombele made 49 appearances for Lyon last season as they qualified for the Champions League. They finished third behind winners PSG and LOSC Lille. In the Champions League, the club made it to the round of 16. They held Barcelona to a draw in the first leg of their tie and also secured a win and a draw against Manchester City in the group stage.

Ndombele was playing in France’s second tier as recently as 2016 but enjoyed success with Amiens. He was part of the side that played the club’s first ever season in Ligue 1 before securing a loan to Lyon, for which they reportedly paid €2 million.

After not making any signings since January 2018, Ndombele now becomes the club’s second signing of the day. Jack Clarke signed for the club in a deal that sees him return to Leeds United on loan for the 2018/19 season.

The 18-year-old has signed a deal with the Premier League side until 2023 for a fee understood to be in the region of £10 million.

“I’m delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I’ll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds win promotion,” said Clarke.

He made 25 appearances for Leeds, scoring his first goal in a 3-2 win against Aston Villa.

