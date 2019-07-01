SINSHEIM, GERMANY – OCTOBER 23: Tanguy Ndombele of Olympique Lyonnais celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Group F match of the UEFA Champions League between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Olympique Lyonnais at Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena on October 23, 2018 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a fee with Lyon for Tanguy Ndombele, reports Dan Kilpatrick of the London Evening Standard. It was rumoured yesterday that the deal was done, however, the Standard now reports that a deal should be over the line in the next couple of days.

The Fee

Kilpatrick’s report states that Spurs and Lyon have agreed a €63 million (£55.45 million) transfer fee for Ndombele. This could rise by a further €1 million through bonuses and incentives.

The deal is set to smash Tottenham’s current record transfer. This stands at the £42 million they paid Ajax for Davinson Sanchez in 2017. There’s also a chance that the deal will be the club’s first transfer since Lucas Moura‘s arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018. This would depend, though, on when Spurs finally get a deal over the line for Leeds United winger Jack Clarke.

The Contract

The report from Kilpatrick also says that the Frenchman has already been shown around the facilities at the club and is expected to sign a five-year deal.

This will see him become one of the highest-paid players at the club, massively eclipsing the £50,000-60,000 he is believed to on at Lyon currently.

Other Details

Ndombele made 49 appearances for Lyon last season as they qualified for the Champions League. They finished third behind winners PSG and LOSC Lille. In the Champions League, the club made it to the round of 16. They held Barcelona to a draw in the first leg of their tie and also secured a win and a draw against Manchester City in the group stage.

Leeds youngster Clarke is expected to join the club alongside Ndombele, and Kilpatrick also states that Spurs remain in pole position to acquire Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon. These deals, though, depend on whether the club can ship Christian Eriksen and Kieran Trippier.

