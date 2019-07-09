ENFIELD, ENGLAND – JULY 08: (L-R) Harry Winks and Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur pose for the camera after signing new contracts on July 8, 2019 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced new contracts for Ben Davies and Harry Winks, with the pair signing new five-year deals yesterday. It signals the intent to maintain stability and build for the future under Mauricio Pochettino.

Maintaining a Squad is Key

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has faith in his Tottenham side. As a result, it is key that he keeps them together to build for the future.

Tottenham are unlike their top-six rivals. They do not feel the need to sign multiple players per window; evident in their exodus of signing players in the previous two windows. It shows the sign of a good and successful manager to have faith in his squad.

Pochettino has put together and maintained this squad. He has built partnerships between players, such as Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in defence. Despite it not leading them to success in terms of trophies, it has led them to the Champions League final and multiple top-four finishes.

As a result, it is key that Tottenham keep the players that have given them the success that they have seen so far under Mauricio Pochettino. It will eventually lead them to even greater things.

New Contracts at Tottenham are a Building Block

The new contracts for Harry Winks and Ben Davies are an important building block for the future at Tottenham.

At just 23-years-old, Winks can become a Tottenham legend and fan favourite at White Hart Lane. While at times he can show naivety in the Tottenham midfield, he will continue to grow under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino.

Ben Davies has become Mauricio Pochettino’s favoured left-back. He made 40 appearances last season for Tottenham, in comparison to the 34 made by Danny Rose. The announcement of his new contract at Tottenham means his undoubtedly first-choice left-back.

The Best is Yet to Come at Tottenham Hotspur

It has been a positive last two months at Tottenham. The announcement of the new contracts for Ben Davies and Harry Winks is the cherry on top of the cake.

Tottenham will be eager to build on their Champions League final loss. Their narrow loss to Liverpool was a bitter pill to swallow.

However, with the new arrivals of Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele – alongside sign the announcement of new contracts for Davies and Winks – the best is yet to come at Tottenham.

