As the new Premier League season approaches, Tottenham Hotspur have signed Jack Clarke from Leeds United and Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon. Yesterday saw Ben Davies and Harry Winks sign extensions keeping both at the club until 2024.

Winks and Davies Commit to Tottenham

Harry Winks has been at the North London club since he was five years old and is excited about his long future at his boyhood club:

“I’ve been at the club since I was five so when I got the opportunity to sign a new contract it was a no-brainer.”

Winks endured a frustrating season as injuries disrupted much of his campaign. His mature and skilful performances in recent seasons against the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have consequently proved to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino that he is a player integral to his plans as he looks to deliver success

Ben Davies Earns His Spurs

Ben Davies has divided opinion among the Spurs fan base but Pochettino clearly feels he is a player he can trust. With rumours continuing to circulate around the potential signing of Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon (Dan Kilpatrick, Evening Standard) and Danny Rose possibly heading for the exit door, Davies is delighted to have his Tottenham future secured;

“I’m delighted to sign here for the next five years. It’s one that I’ve worked really hard to put myself in the position to stay at his club for the next few years and I’m delighted to be here.”

Davies is a solid player who has shown he is adaptable having deputised at centre back and may find himself at left-back more often if Pochettino does land Sessegnon and plays him further forward, something that would be a realistic option.

Winks and Davies Added to Long List Tied to Long Term Contracts

Under Pochettino, it has been a constant bat that trusted players get rewarded with long term contracts -this is Winks’ third in as many years. With Davies also tied down and Dele Alli and Harry Kane on long term deals, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more extensions are announced before the 2019/20 season begins.

