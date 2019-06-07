PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 18: Julian Draxler of PSG during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Dijon FCO at Parc des Princes stadium on May 18, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Transfer Rumours brings you the latest rumblings from the world of football. In today’s edition, find out who the Juventus and Portugal defender set for a move to Manchester City is. There are also rumours about Julian Draxler and Neymar potentially making moves to England and Spain respectively.

Joao Cancelo to Manchester City

Manchester City are prepared to sell Danilo in order to attract Joao Cancelo to the Etihad Stadium.

Goal reports that the two clubs have already agreed on the basis of the deal, with a figure of €50 million mentioned. It is understood that the Portugal right-back is keen to move to England; however, Juve are yet to formally agree on a deal.

Cancelo could become City’s first summer signing despite reports suggesting Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri was on his way. City are still keen on the Spaniard; however, the 22-year-old has asked for time to consider his options.

Neymar Turns Down Real Madrid Transfer

Brazilian star Neymar has rejected a move to Real Madrid, with his preferred option being a move back to Barcelona.

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via The Express), Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain that he’ll either be staying with the French side or moving to the Nou Camp.

Real’s President, Florentino Perez, and his assistant, Jose Angel Sanchez, have failed in attempts to convince Neymar to move to Madrid.

Neymar joined PSG in August 2017 for a world record fee of £200 million but has had an injury-stricken campaign this term.

Spurs Offered PSG Star as Christian Eriksen Replacement

Julian Draxler could move to Tottenham Hotspur as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen.

According to The Star, PSG are hoping to take advantage by offloading Draxler. The German international is seen surplus to requirements in Paris and the French side hope to sell players to comply with FFP.

Eriksen publically stated his wish to “try something new”, with Inter Milan and Real Madrid fighting for his signature.

Draxler started 22 of PSG 32 league games last term, scoring three goals and grabbing eight assists.

