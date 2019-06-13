LEEDS, ENGLAND – APRIL 28: Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on April 28, 2019 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League. We take a look at the highly-rated Leeds United midfielder wanted by Aston Villa. Plus, are Tottenham Hotspur set to make an improved offer for Giovani Lo Celso.

Today’s instalment also looks at Leicester City’s reported interest in Ivan Perisic. Also, could Wolverhampton Wanderers be set to move for an England international defender?

Villa Want Phillips

Premier League new boys Aston Villa are preparing a bid for Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips. According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Villa are set to bid £14 million for the midfielder. Leeds, however, are expected to want around £20 million. Expect Villa’s opening offer, therefore, to be rejected.

23-year-old Phillips had an outstanding season with several clubs monitoring his form. Leeds just missed out on promotion and now face a battle to hold on to one of their star players. Phillips is a product of the Leeds academy and has made 135 appearances.

Spurs Make Move for Betis Midfielder

The Daily Star’s Paul Brown is reporting that Tottenham are preparing a second offer for Giovani Lo Celso. Real Betis rejected the first offer thought to be worth up to £53 million. However, Spurs are set to test Betis with an improved offer.

Argentine Lo Cels, is believed to be keen to move to the Premier League. Should he sign, he would link up with fellow countryman Mauricio Pochettino. The midfielder has a release clause of £88.9 million in his contract. The Champions League runners-up are looking to spend the revenue they made from their European exploits. Lo Celso appears to be high on Pochettino’s wish list.

Perisic to Leicester Transfer Rumours Gather Pace

The Leicester Mercury are reporting that Leicester City are chasing Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic. The Croatian international is expected to leave Milan this summer. He has now become a surprise target for Brendan Rodgers. It is believed that Perisic is valued at around £35 million.

Manchester United and Tottenham have been previously linked with the 30-year-old Croatia star. However, it appears that they have moved on to other targets. Leicester could now move for the wide man. New Inter boss Antonio Conte is expected to bring in new additions and Perisic could be allowed to leave to generate more money for Conte’s transfer budget.

Wolves Interested in Tarkowski

Matt Hughes of the Times is reporting that Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an enquiry about James Tarkowski. Burnley are in no rush to sell their England international; however, Wolves could test them with a big money offer.

Tarkowski signed for Burnley from Brentford in 2016 for £3 million. Should he move on, Burnley will make a huge profit; however, it is likely they will resist any initial bid. Leicester are also reportedly monitoring the 26-year-old as they prepare for life should Harry Maguire leave.

