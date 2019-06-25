DOETINCHEM, NETHERLANDS – MAY 15: Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between De Graafschap v Ajax at the De Vijverberg on May 15, 2019 in Doetinchem Netherlands (Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News focuses on the latest transfer rumours from around world football. In today’s edition, Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard has suitors. Juventus could use their own wonder-kid as a makeweight in de Ligt deal, while they face a tug-of-war with Napoli for Kieran Trippier. Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile are set to complete their second summer signing.

Odegaard Has Suitors in Spain and Germany

Real Sociedad are looking to beat Bayer Leverkusen to the signing of Martin Odegaard, Óscar Badallo reports. La Real are in talks with Madrid over a two-year loan deal, with a view to a permanent move afterwards.

Leverkusen have the selling point of Champion’s League football, which Sociedad cannot offer the 20-year-old. Odegaard, who has enjoyed two loan spells in Holland, and Madrid want him playing at a higher level.

The latter of his two loan spells saw him join Vitesse, where he scored 11 goals and contributed 12 assists in 39 appearances. His progression has been slow since he burst onto the scene in 2014. This could be the next step for the potential future star.

Kean Could Be Key to de Ligt Deal

Reports from Calciomercato suggest that Moise Kean could be the key to Juventus completing the signing of Matthijs de Ligt. After an initial agreement with Ajax and the player, talks have stalled over his transfer. As such, Mino Raiola, agent of both de Ligt and Kean, could force a swap.

Kean would benefit from Ajax’s system, famed for developing youngsters in their first team set-up. However, he may prove indispensable to Juventus, who need trained players for registration in the Champion’s League.

Italian Tug-of-war For Trippier

Darren Lewis of the Mirror reports of the Italian tug-of-war in the offing for Kieran Trippier. Tottenham are open to selling their right-back, who has not enjoyed the best of seasons after a successful World Cup.

Maurizio Sarri has identified the Englishman as a potential replacement for Joao Cancelo, should he leave Juventus. However, Carlo Ancelotti, another former Chelsea manager, also wants him at Napoli.

With Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters both already at the club, Spurs are willing to cash in on the England international. He could set either Italian side back £25 million, after joining Tottenham for just £3.5 million four years ago.

PSG Set To Sign Sarabia

Pablo Sarabia looks set to complete a €20 million to Paris Saint-Germain, Javier G Matallanas reports for AS. By virtue of their financial power, they have beaten off competition from Atlético Madrid and Valencia.

Sarabia has enjoyed a phenomenal season with Sevilla, scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists in 52 appearances. The €20 million would represent a huge profit on the €500k they paid Getafe three years ago.

Talks were underway to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2020, with new boss Julien Lopetegui almost convincing him. But the French Champions are inches away from making him their second signing of the summer.

