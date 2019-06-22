ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA. June 11. Kylian Mbappe #10 of France in action during the Andorra V France 2020 European Championship Qualifying, Group H match at the Estadi Nacional d’Andorra on June 11th 2019 in Andorra (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from around world football. In today’s edition, are Real Madrid willing to offer a player in a deal for Christian Eriksen? They may also be made to wait for another target. Napoli, meanwhile, agree personal terms with a Roma defender, while Juventus lead the chase for one of Europe’s hottest talents.

Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

Los Blancos to Wait For Mbappé

Marco Ruíz of AS reports that Real Madrid will not sign Kylian Mbappé this summer, waiting, instead until next year. Florentino Pérez, club president, has decided to sign just one galactico a season, having already announced Eden Hazard. As such, Mbappé will have to wait another season to become a galactico.

As they bide their time, Madrid will hope that Mbappé holds off on signing a new contract instead forcing a transfer to Zinedine Zidane’s side. By doing this, Pérez hopes that Madrid’s future relations with the Qatar-owned club will not be strained. Mbappé, whose contract runs until 2023, would command a huge fee. This is something Madrid wish to avoid, after already spending £300 million on new players.

Player Involved in Eriksen Deal

If Tottenham Hotspur are to part with their talisman Christian Eriksen, they will demand Marco Asensio in return, reports Paul Jiggins of the Sun. Los Blancos were willing to offer £45 million and Dani Ceballos for the Danish star. Spurs, however, wanted someone with more experience than the 22-year-old.

Real, for their part, are not keen on involving Asensio in the deal, having already rejected Juventus’ advances for him. Though, they will not want to scupper the chance they have to sign him. Eriksen recently claimed that now ‘might be time to try something new’. With just a year left on his contract, he looks set to leave London, but not on the cheap.

Napoli to Get Their Manolas

Napoli could be close to signing Kostas Manolas, according to Sky Italia sources. The two parties have come to a personal agreement – no all that remains is agreeing a transfer fee for the defender. The Partenopei, though, are unwilling to meet his €36 million release clause and want to lower Roma’s price tag.

With Raúl Albiol set to return to Spain, Napoli need a centre-back partner for Kalidou Koulibaly. Roma are said to be demanding Dries Mertens any deal under the release fee, but Carlo Ancelotti is not keen. Roma’s debt means that sales of key players are necessary this summer, and Manolas could lead this exodus.

Juventus Favourites for de Ligt

Juventus have edged ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt, according to Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian. The French champions were the favourites to land his signature, reportedly offering him €350,000 a week. However, Juventus seem to have now jumped the queue. The Turin side could sign the Dutch wonder-kid for €70 million, offering him a contract worth €15 million each season.

The young Dutch defender’s rise to prominence has been meteoric, after becoming the first defender to win the European Golden Boy last year. He is the youngest player to captain in a European final; he captained Ajax in the 2017 Europa League final at just 17 years and 285 days old. He is one of football’s most sought-after prospects, and his transfer saga could be coming to a close.

