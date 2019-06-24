3rd May 2019, Goodison Park, Liverpool, England; EPL Premier League Football, Everton versus Burnley; Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, named as a substitute, warms up before the match (Photo by David Blunsden/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League. In today’s edition, Arsenal eye up a Paris Saint-Germain youngster, while rivals Tottenham Hotspur close in on a signing of their own. Burnley, meanwhile, are prepared to let go of a former England international for free and Liverpool’s Champions League hero Divock Origi is attracting interest from Spain.

Burnley Could Lose Hart For Free

Joe Bernstein of Mail on Sunday claims that Joe Hart could be on the way of Burnley, for no transfer fee. French side Lille are eyeing up the former England international shot-stopper, in case Mike Maignan leaves the Ligue 1 runners up. The French goalkeeper has attracted interest from Manchester United, lined up as a potential David De Gea replacement.

Burnley, meanwhile, are willing to let Hart leave for free as they seek to trim their wage bill. He only joined the Clarets last summer, but with Tom Heaton and Nick Pope fit again, he has fallen down the pecking order. Hart is ready to leave to stop his career from stalling further.

Arsenal Line Up Nkunku

Arsenal will have to pay £13.5 million for PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku, Joe Miles of The Sun understands. The French U21 star is on Arsenal’s radar as they continue to work with scant funds. With just a year left on his contract, he wants to leave the French champions in pursuit of first-team football.

Unai Emery wants a new central midfielder this summer having lost Aaron Ramsey to Juventus and with Denis Suárez returning to Barcelona. With RB Leipzig also circling, Arsenal may have to act fast to land the 21-year-old.

Spurs Close in on Clarke

Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star reports that Tottenham are closing in on Leeds United winger Jack Clarke. The youngster will move straight back to Leeds on loan, though. The 18-year-old has impressed Mauricio Pochettino, and will become Spurs’ first signing in a year and a half.

Clarke’s rise has been meteoric, only making his league debut in October. He has since been named Leeds’ Young Player of the Season. Thus, many Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on him. Spurs look set to win the race, with an announcement now imminent.

Betis Eye Champions League Hero Origi

Real Betis are keen on Liverpool’s Divock Origi, according to Adam Shergold of Mail Online. The 24-year-old has a year remaining on his contract with the Reds and is not a first-team regular. He featured only 20 times last year, most of which came from the bench.

However, the Belgian striker will be remembered for his Champions League heroics. He scored twice in the comeback against Barcelona and sealed Liverpool’s win over Spurs in the final. He is, however, considering his future on Merseyside as he seeks more regular football. Liverpool want to offer him a new contract and reportedly would rather keep him for his final year than sell him now. Origi could yet push for a move, though his current wage is thought to be a stumbling block.

