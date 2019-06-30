HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND – JULY 25: Tanguy Ndombele of Olympique Lyonnais looks on during a pre-season friendly match between Huddersfield Town and Olympique Lyonnais at John Smith’s Stadium on July 25, 2018 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to have completed the signing of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for €63 million, according to L’Equipe. The Frenchman joins Spurs on a five-year contract and to keep him at the club until 2024.

Career So Far

Ndombele was playing in France’s second tier as recently as 2016 but enjoyed success with Amiens. He was part of the side that played the club’s first ever season in Ligue 1 before securing a loan to Lyon, for which they reportedly paid €2 million.

After impressing with Lyon, they paid the €8 million clause to sign him on a permanent deal, which started at the beginning of last season. In his one permanent year with the club, he made 31 league appearances, scoring once. He also notched two goals in seven Champions League matches.

In October 2018, Ndombele made his debut for the senior French national side. He replaced Paul Pogba in a friendly against Iceland that finished 2-2. He has since gone on to make a further three appearances for the national team.

Ndombele’s Strengths

The midfielder’s pace and dribbling abilities make him a key signing for any side, let alone Spurs. He is prone to powering forward from midfield and joining attacks. Don’t let his strength and power fool you into thinking he is a defensive midfielder.

Unlike others in that position who display mostly defensive qualities, Ndombele also has a creative spark about him that can help his sides to score. Accurate passing, even while under pressure, is a major attribute of his and is likely a big factor in _ splashing the cash on him.

Like any good midfielder too, he is excellent at interceptions. Winning the ball pack in midfield and using his passing ability will be key to Tottenham’ss attacking threat next season, particularly when used in tandem with Harry Kane’s finishing ability.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on