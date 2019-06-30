Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain on 1 June 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has held provisional talks with Real Madrid to offer midfielder Christian Eriksen. The Spanish giants have been linked to the Danish midfielder and Marca report that discussions are underway.

Spanish reports claim that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has opened talks with Real Madrid regarding Christian Eriksen. Marca have reported that the Spurs chief called Real’s director general, Jose Angel Sanchez, to offer the Dane.

Eriksen’s contract expires in 2020 and, rather than losing the Danish international for free, Spurs hope to cash in on the 27-year-old.

When discussing his future with Ekstra Bladet, Eriksen said: “I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new.

“I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened at Tottenham – I will not be negative. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope there will be a resolution during the summer. That’s the plan.” he continued. “In football, you do not know when a resolution will happen. It can happen anytime.

“Everyone wants the best to happen as soon as possible, but in football, it takes time.”

Real’s Alternative Summer Targets

Despite Levy calling Madrid chief Sanchez to offer Eriksen to the La Liga giants, Real are believed to have priorities elsewhere. The Spanish side hope to bring Manchester United‘s Paul Pogba and Ajax’s Donny van de Beek to the Bernabeu.

However, Real’s interest in £62 million-rated Eriksen could be reignited if they fail to sign Pogba and Van de Beek.

When questioned about a move to the Bernabeu, Eriksen said: “It requires Real Madrid to call Tottenham and say they want Christian. And they have not done so yet, as far as I know.

“It is hard. It depends on the possibilities. If nothing pops up that is more exciting, then why not stay in Tottenham? If I then sign a new contract, it depends on the conditions.”

Since moving to Spurs from Ajax in 2013 for £12.5 million, Eriksen has scored 66 goals in 271 appearances.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on