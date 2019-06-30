DERBY, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Jack Clarke of Leeds United applauds the fans at full time during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final First Leg match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Derby, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Leeds United winger Jack Clarke, with an official announcement expected tomorrow, according to Beren Cross of Leeds Live. The 18-year-old Englishman has signed a five-year contract with the north London side. It’s reported that Leeds will have the first option to loan him back should Spurs wish to send him out at any stage.

Jack Clarke: Career So Far

A year ago, you would be forgiven for never hearing the name Jack Clarke in English football. Having only made his senior debut in October last season, Clarke impressed for Leeds. He made 24 appearances for the Whites, scoring two goals and contributing two assists. His progress was somewhat curtailed during February as he was hit with a virus, keeping him out for six games. However, that did not stop him winning the club’s Young Player of the Season award.

What This Means

Jack Clarke was named in the Guardian’s ’10 Football League teenagers to watch in 2019′. He impressed Marcelo Bielsa with his direct style and trickery on the ball. Clarke was the Argentine’s ‘go-to man’ when the Yorkshire side were behind. He came up with some big results, too, notably kickstarting Leeds’ 3-2 comeback against Aston Villa in December.

😍 What an impact! What a goal! Jack Clarke glides into the Villa box before curling into the far corner! pic.twitter.com/WoUQB3pBVe — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 23, 2018

Clarke will become Spurs’ first signing in a year-and-a-half. With midfielder Tanguy Ndombele also reportedly close to signing a deal according to Paul Jiggins at The Sun, it will mean Spurs make their first additions since the arrival of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018.

It is thought that Spurs won’t look to loan Clarke out straight away, but his first-team presence may be limited early on due to his age.

