HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND – JULY 25: Tanguy Ndombele of Olympique Lyonnais looks on during a pre-season friendly match between Huddersfield Town and Olympique Lyonnais at John Smith’s Stadium on July 25, 2018 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with French side Lyon over signing Tanguy Ndombele. According to Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports, discussions remain in the early stages.

Preliminary Talks

Mauricio Pochettino hopes to persuade Tanguy Ndombele to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sky in Italy have claimed that Spurs have advanced their interest for the Juventus target.

The midfielder was a target for Manchester United and Manchester City, but Tottenham have been long-term admirers.

Spurs have been tracking Ndombele since last summer as a replacement for Mousa Dembele; however, Dembele stayed at Tottenham before finally moving to China in January.

Discussions this time are understood to be in the preliminary stages and a deal is still a way off.

The midfielder joined Lyon from Amiens in August 2017 and impressed during an initial loan spell. Ndombele achieved 50 appearances in all competitions for the French side throughout his debut campaign.

The Frenchman turned his loan spell permanent last summer and was rewarded for his fine form with a call up to the France national team last October

Ndombele Preferred Summer Target

Ndombele remains the preferred replacement for Dembele; however, Spurs are also interested in Monaco’s Youri Tielemans.

Despite Spurs’ interest in Tielemans, Manchester United are another side chasing the talented midfielder.

United chiefs consider Tielemans as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba. The Frenchman’s future remains uncertain at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tielemans spoke about the recent levels of interest surrounding his future: “We’ll see which club it will be. The only thing I can say is that things are moving.

“A lot of clubs have shown interest, and we’ll see in the next few weeks which club it will be.

“Yes, of course [it is flattering]. These are really big teams in England and in Europe so it is flattering to hear those names. For me it is good, it gives me confidence.”

Meanwhile, Spurs continue keeping tabs on the Belgian knowing that Christian Eriksen is keen to sign for Real Madrid.

