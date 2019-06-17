LEICESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 12: James Maddison of Leicester City applauds the crowd during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News focuses on the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League. In today’s edition, Manchester United eye a Barcelona duo in case Paul Pogba leaves this summer. Liverpool could return to their regular haunt, Southampton, to steal a goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur’s French transfer target, meanwhile, seems keen on a move. And Leicester City have been given a boost in their pursuit of one midfielder and fight to keep another.

Manchester United Target Barcelona Duo

Sam McEvoy of Daily Mail Online reports that Manchester United have a Spanish-oriented contingency plan in case Paul Pogba leave. The Red Devils are lining up Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitić to replace the much-criticised midfielder. Pogba alerted many European giants with his claim that now is a ‘good time to have a new challenge somewhere else’.

Pogba has had a controversial time in Manchester since his return in 2016. While none dispute his ability, his attitude has often come under the microscope. United may well benefit from the French international’s departure, with many claiming him to be a bad influence on the squad harmony. Coutinho and Rakitić would fill the holes left by Pogba and Ander Herrera‘s departure.

Coutinho has had a horrible time since his move to Barcelona, only showing glimpses of his quality. He has even been subjected to boos from his own supporters. It seems both Pogba and Coutinho may benefit from this move. Should Juventus or Real Madrid want to move for the Frenchman, they will reportedly have to fork out £150 million.

Liverpool Set for Another Southampton Raid

Liverpool are targeting Alex McCarthy as a replacement for Simon Mignolet, Tom Hopkinson of the Mirror claims. The Belgian back-up goalkeeper is tipped to leave Anfield this summer, and Jurgen Klopp wants to replace him. With Loris Karius also expected to move on, he is targeting a new goalkeeper.

McCarthy began last season as Southampton’s number one stopper, even earning an England call-up. However, he lost his place to Angus Gunn in January, and never clawed it back. He would most likely only play second fiddle with Alisson’s place undisputed in the Liverpool ranks.

Maddison Focusing on Leicester

Metro sources have claimed that James Maddison is focusing only on his Leicester future, and not letting speculation get to him. He refuses to distract himself with transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United. This could be a good sign for Leicester, who aim to keep hold of their 22-year-old star.

He only moved last summer for £20 million, but his price has reportedly tripled since then. Maddison was excellent in his first Premier League season, scoring seven goals and setting up seven more in 36 appearances.

On another note, the Foxes may have been given a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans, according to Jamie Kemble of Leicester Mercury. Tottenham, their rivals for his signature, are put off by his ‘soaring price-tag’.

The Belgian midfielder impressed in his short loan spell at the King Power Stadium. Leicester could now use this boost to get their man. Tottenham, on the other hand, seem to be focusing on another midfielder.

Ndombele Interested in Move to ‘Big Club’ Tottenham

Oliver Dawnay of TalkSport has reported that Tottenham’s interest in Tanguy Ndombele has flattered the French international. He has mentioned his desire to play for a ‘big club’ like the North London side. Ndombele played a pivotal role for Lyon last season; in his 49 appearances, he scored three goals and created nine more.

Talks are only in their primary stage, and with interest from Manchester United and Juventus, Tottenham face a fight for their man. However, it seems the Champion’s League finalists are the front-runners for the midfielder’s signature.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on