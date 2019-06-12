LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Manchester United have identified Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their number one target. However, the Eagles are holding firm. They have already rejected Manchester United’s opening offer of £40 million, according to Gary Jacob of The Times. If United fail to land their favoured right-back target, then who will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turn to?

Max Aarons

According to Sky Sports, the Norwich City right-back is Manchester United’s second option if they fail to land Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Max Aarons had a superb debut season with Norwich. He won the EFL Young Player of the Season as well as featuring in the Championship team of the year. Furthermore, he also helped Norwich win the Championship title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to revitalise the squad with younger players; Dan James’ move from Swansea City, for example. Therefore, he would suit their new transfer policy.

Thomas Meunier

The Belgian would be a fantastic alternative to Wan-Bissaka. However, he does not fit the mould of players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his eyes set on.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly happy to sell Thomas Meunier. He has shared his right-back spot at PSG with Dani Alves this season, which for any player can be frustrating. As a result, he may be looking for regular first-team opportunities.

Meunier has also been linked with a move to Arsenal. According to Kumail Jaffer of The Sun, Arsenal manager Unai Emery has already made contact with the Belgian.

Kieran Trippier

Similar to Meunier, Kieran Trippier has already been linked to Manchester United by Mail Online’s Spencer Morgan this summer.

Trippier had an underwhelming 2018/19 season with Tottenham Hotspur, regularly performing below par. A departure from Tottenham may be best so he can rediscover his World Cup form.

Ricardo Pereira

Ricardo Pereira only joined Leicester City last summer. However, he had a superb debut season in the Premier League. It resulted in him winning Leicester’s player of the season.

Pereira would suit the attacking style Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bring back to Manchester United. He operated as an attacking full-back in his first season with Leicester. As a result, he ended the season with a total of six assists.

According to Jordan Blackwell of Leicestershire Live, PSG have identified Pereira has Thomas Meunier’s replacement should he leave the club. Furthermore, Barcelona have also shown interest in the right-back.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on