MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 1: Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Danny Rose has cast doubt over his Tottenham Hotspur future, stating that he will be “seeing what happens”. The defender spoke to Sky Sports after England’s penalty shootout victory over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off.

Likely to Leave London Side

Danny Rose has suggested he could leave Spurs this summer after revealing an uncertain future.

The left-back, who last featured for Tottenham in their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool, suggested he may be on his way out of the North London club.

After securing a third-place finish in the Nations League, Rose said: “I don’t know what the future holds now. I’m looking forward to a break. If I’m back at Tottenham next season, great, if I’m not – great. I’ll just have to wait and see.

“It’s not about regular first-team football. I know my age and I know how the club’s run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on.

“It has been no secret that my name has been mentioned quite a few times in terms of players moving on and I’ll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens. Either way, I’m prepared for whatever happens.”

Rose, 28, featured 37 times for Spurs in all competitions last term and has been disappointed with a lack of playing time.

According to John Cross of The Mirror, Tottenham are set to sign left-back Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham. The teenage sensation has been a heavily rated performer this season despite their relegation from the top-flight.

Spurs’ preferred option at right-back, Kieran Trippier, is another who may be on his way out; The Mirror claim that boss Mauricio Pochettino plans a major shake-up having made no signings in the previous two seasons.

Trippier has been linked with Manchester United plus Italian sides Juventus and Napoli.

