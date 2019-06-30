MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 20: Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on April 20, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The so called ‘master negotiator’ Daniel Levy must leave transfer business to Mauricio Pochettino alone. Since 2001, Tottenham Hotspur have been under the stewardship of ENIC and Levy. The books have been balanced, managers have come and gone and directors of football have failed when employed.

After two fruitless transfer windows, Pochettino has made it more than clear that if he is to take Spurs forward he needs signings, and that means Levy backing him and not interfering.

Levy and ENIC Must Not Hinder Tottenham With Transfer Mind Games

“In Manchester City and Liverpool, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are free to decide which players they want and which they do not.

“On the other hand, in other teams such as Tottenham, Chelsea or Arsenal it is not in the hands of trainers. Who decides, in our case, is the president.”

Whilst Mauricio Pochettino tells the Tottenham supremo who he would like, it should ring alarm bells to hear that Levy has the final say. Pochettino is a football manager. Daniel Levy is a business manager.

Stadium Debt Impact

According to Levy in March 2019, the new stadium debt will not have any impact on transfers business, and nor should it. Despite the money owed, Tottenham have made money on transfer sales for the majority of the ENIC era. Pochettino himself has alluded to this very fact:

“We have saved a lot of money in just two years without signing players and this should allow us to strengthen ourselves.”

Tottenham secured Champions League football again after a top four finish. Together with the increased revenue of the matches played towards the end of last season and the run to the Champions League final, there is money to spend. Added to this there is the projected revenue from a full season back at home and strengthening the squad is a must.

Tanguy Ndombele and Jack Clarke

Mauricio Pochettino identified Ndombele as a player he wants for his team. After five years of few changes and many needing to be moved on, this summer is hugely important for Tottenham’s future if success is the aim. By success, that is to mean trophies; titles.

The capture of Clarke from Leeds United is expected to be confirmed on Monday, July 1 and the youngster is then likely to be loaned back to the Yorkshire club. It was initially felt that he would be given a shot at the first team but with Pochettino having a close relationship with Leeds manager Bielsa, it seems there is a trust that his immediate development will be best served under his tutelage.

The sighing of Ndombele was seemingly done and dusted last week. A week later and the deal is not confirmed, with confusion over whether a final price has been agreed with Lyon. This smacks of typical Daniel Levy since 2001. He doesn’t know when to stop negotiating. Under Levy, Spurs were signing Willian. The Brazilian then popped off to Chelsea and signed for them instead. It was possibly as simple as being about money but there has always been a feeling around Levy that he just interferes too much.

Leave Transfers to Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is the best manager Tottenham have had under ENIC. The Argentine has taken the club from occasional Champions League to top four regulars and starting to think about winning titles.

To make that next step, Daniel Levy should allow the manager to select the players he wants, allow him to talk to the players and then Levy should pay up. It may sound simplistic yet other clubs seems to spend less time procrastinating over transfers than Tottenham. The longer the negotiations go on, the less likely it is players will end up at Tottenham. In that, there is a risk that Pochettino could become disillusioned. He knows now that he can make Tottenham winners.

That can only happen if he is allowed to have autonomy over signings. Daniel Levy has masterminded Tottenham’s new stadium and clearing the financial mess that the previous administrations left him with. Now he has achieved that it’s time for the chairman who rarely talks to the press to become quieter still. Sign the cheques and leave the football to Mauricio Pochettino.

