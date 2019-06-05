Tottenham Hotspur’s Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen reacts to their defeat as Liverpool players celebrate their victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Christian Eriksen‘s Tottenham Hotspur career is hanging in the balance after he spoke to Ekstra Bladet. The 27-year-old is still contracted to the club until June 2020. However, it is clear that Spurs will try to offer the player a new contract to keep him at the club.

Eriksen Seeks New Challenge

The key quote from Eriksen is: “I want to try something new”. As per the interview during his international duty with Denmark, he did not actually confirm his intentions. He has merely stated the likely potentiality of moving on. There are some Spurs fans that claim that he has had less and less interest in the club during this season. This is hard to argue in truth, for he is a top quality professional player.

With his contract still running for another year, he could well still choose to play one more season. If Spurs can strengthen a little more, it could finally be a fruitful campaign from which the Dane can benefit. He joined the club in August 2013 and has made 277 appearances, scoring 66 and setting up 86 goals. An integral part of the squad, Eriksen is the maestro in Tottenham’s midfield that can pick the killer pass.

Eriksen Out, Le Celso In?

Eriksen’s departure would not devastate Tottenham. Nevertheless, it may seem as though he is yet another player to seek greener pastures. Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and now Christian Eriksen to leave to a European giant. However, this time, it would seem as though Spurs have a suitable replacement or addition to the squad in the form of Giovani Lo Celso.

He has already been part of the Ligue 1 title-winning squad, as well as lifting the Coup de France with Paris Saint-Germain. After being loaned out to Real Betis with an option to buy, the club then since activated the clause. Now, he seems keen to make a transfer into the Premier League, with Spurs his target destination.

The attacking midfielder seems to have the right skillset to alleviate Eriksen’s departure. His experience in winning titles would be invaluable for Spurs.

