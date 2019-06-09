Copenhagen , Denmark – 7 June 2019; Christian Eriksen of Denmark prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Real Madrid would rather sign Christian Eriksen than Paul Pogba, according to Richard Forrester of The Sun. The Dane recently revealed that he is after a “new challenge”.

Christian Eriksen Preferred Over Pogba

Spanish side Real Madrid want Christian Eriksen rather than Paul Pogba. Boss Zinedine Zidane has highlighted central midfield as a position which needs improving as his Real Madrid transformation continues.

The European giants have spent close to £200 million in the past week to add Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. However, Los Blancos hope to add another big name to their squad. Real have also agreed deals for Eder Militao and Rodrygo.

As a result, Real would prefer a cheap midfield option – which allows them to work on persuading Eriksen to the Bernabeu.

However, Zidane has found opening up the budget difficult with the out of favour Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez unwanted by potential suitors.

French Connection

Zidane continues to hold interest in fellow Frenchman Pogba; however, the Real boss knows a deal with the Manchester United ace is unlikely this summer.

Pogba is open to departing Old Trafford but the United hierarchy are proving a major hurdle. The Red Devils would likely hold out for a deal in excess of £150million.

As a result, Eriksen’s push to leave Tottenham has changed the dynamic of Real’s transfer targets.

The Dane has just a year of his contract left and is keen to leave in search of silverware. Spurs would, therefore, need to sell the Denmark international this summer or risk losing him for free next year.

The Sun claim that Tottenham will consider selling their star man for around £80 million.

Real Madrid have dealt with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy before but the 57-year-old was notoriously difficult to deal with regarding the transfers of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on