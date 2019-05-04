BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – MAY 04: referee Craig Pawson shows the red card to Heung-Min Son of Tottenham during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on May 4, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images)

The football world saw Tottenham Hotspur capitulate at Bournemouth leaving two games against Ajax and Everton to determine how their season ends. A win in Holland would send them to the Champions League final. A victory at home to Everton guarantees Champions League football next season. That should have been assured today with a win at Bournemouth but Tottenham hit self destruct.

Bournemouth had suffered a bad run of results against Tottenham in recent seasons but were helped to victory by Tottenham themselves. A victory for Spurs would have ensured Champions League football for another season. Instead, it was Bournemouth who took all three points thanks to a late Nathan Ake goal.

Tottenham have now lost thirteen games in the Premier League this season and only one win in the last ten away games has seen them capitulate in a style not associated with the reign of Mauricio Pochettino.

One Red Card is Unfortunate. Two is Careless.

Jefferson Lerma rattled Heung Son-Min and the usually ice-cool player lost it today. He shoved Lerma to the floor and whilst the reaction to the push was over the top, Son saw red. Replays showed that Lerma had flicked out at Son provoking the reaction but the referee was well placed and sent Son on his way.

Tottenham made it to half time still in the game although they should have been three up. Lucas Moura was lively and tried an audacious shot from the halfway line as he spotted debutant goalkeeper Mark Travers off his line. Travers was man of the match but Tottenham helped him by shooting straight at him too often.

Pochettino took off Eric Dier who could have easily seen red and conceded a penalty, as well as Toby Alderweireld who also picked up a yellow card in the first half. Juan Foyth lasted less than two minutes.

He lunged with studs showing at Ryan Fraser and Craig Pawson had little hesitation in brandishing a second red card. Tottenham were down to nine men. Some have criticised Pawson’s refereeing but in reality, Tottenham were lucky to have nine on the pitch.

Tottenham Capitulate Leaving Season Close to Failure

There has been much talk of Tottenham Hotspur and the ‘project’ of the new stadium and closing the gap on the top four. There is little doubt Spurs now have one of the best stadiums in the World. And they have become top four regulars.

There can also be little doubt that the lack of investment since January 2018 has taken its toll. Injuries have robbed Spurs of big game players too often and the backups are simply not good enough. Nowhere close to being good enough. Who is to blame divides opinion but both Daniel Levy and Pochettino must shoulder that blame. Tottenham do have less funds than their top four rivals but the lack of depth of quality had been laid bare.

A Champions League Final, a Champions League victory would be glorious. Even without that, another top-four finish would be a good achievement considering the delays to the new stadium and playing away from home again. It’s becoming difficult to cite the lack of new players because that is a decision that both the manager and chairman took.

It cannot be ignored though, even by the most optimistic Tottenham Hotspur fan, that losing the next two games would render the season an abject failure. And the consequences could cost the club in the pocket and it won’t be a case of who they sign in the summer, it will be about who they manage to keep. There will not be many of this squad who will hang around for Thursday night Europa League football.

Seeing Tottenham capitulate had become of a thing of the past. Two games will now decide whether it remains in the past or leaves Tottenham as far away from glory, glory nights as they were when Pochettino arrived.

