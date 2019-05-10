AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MAY 08: Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena on May 8, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s last signing was Brazilian. That was on 31st January 2018 and it cost the club £25 million. After a stuttering start to his Spurs career, a sensational hat trick in Amsterdam means that Lucas Moura represents the positive side of Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer business.

Tottenham’s Hat-Trick Hero

Lucas Moura attracted attention from the likes of Manchester United in 2012 but ultimately joined Paris Saint-German for a fee in the region of £38 million. With some sense of irony, it was Unai Emery, PSG manager at the time, who sanctioned the sale of Lucas Moura to his now North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. Little did he know that he was giving Tottenham a player that would become a legend. Moura was the last player that was brought in through last-minute transfer business.

His first hat-trick for Tottenham came against an already relegated Huddersfield Town in the Premier League. His second for the club would become the stuff of football folklore.

Tottenham’s Last Signing

Tottenham Hotspur reaching the Champions League final really is special. No signings for two transfer windows, yet still into the final of Europe’s elite competition to face Liverpool. The last signing Tottenham made was one Lucas Moura. He signed for £25 million after Paris Saint-Germain felt he wasn’t the type of player to bring them European glory nights. Yet more irony in this story.

Moura now has 15 goals in 48 appearances for Spurs and the faith shown in him by Mauricio Pochettino is being repaid. In the 55th and 59th minute at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Lucas Moura brought Tottenham back into a semi-final tie that, at half-time, was lost. He had run tirelessly in the first half but with no success. When his chances came and his team needed him most, he delivered in some style.

From Sao Paulo to Madrid

With 95 minutes on the clock, Moussa Sissoko played a hopeful ball forward. The referee was close to blowing the final whistle that was about to break Tottenham Hotspur hearts yet again at a vital stage of a huge match. Fernando Llorente won the header, though, and Dele Alli played an instinctive ball around the corner, the type of pass he has made for Harry Kane on so many occasions, and Lucas Moura with one, swift movement of his left leg buried the ball in the bottom corner.

A young man from Sao Paulo who fought his way to the top and has been frustrated at times at Tottenham has finally come good, and what a way to become a legend at a football club. So, Lucas Moura shows that for all of the critics, when Tottenham do transfer business, they can get it so, so right.

