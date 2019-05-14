LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur is presented with the Supporters player of the season awards during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Son Heung-min wins a hat trick of awards for Tottenham at their end of season awards ceremony. He has been one of very few players to avoid injuries in the 2018/19 season. And despite jetting thousands of miles or play for his country leading to severe fatigue, he has still been Tottenham’s star man.

Son Shines with Hat Trick of Awards

With two injuries hampering Harry Kane at different times of the season, Son Heung-min has stepped up on more than one occasion to fire Spurs to the top four and Champions League football again next season. His constant smile, effort and work ethic are infectious and he is a player loved by fans and peers alike.

Harsh on Sissoko?

12 months ago it was unthinkable that Moussa Sissoko would be even considered as Tottenham’s player of the season by fans. It would have been unthinkable that he would be pulling on the famous Lillywhite shirt at all. Yet with hard work and an encouraging, supportive arm from his manager Mauricio Pochettino, Sissoko has been seen to be unlucky not to have scooped any awards himself.

Maybe if there had been an award for most improved player then he would have walked that vote. His efforts have not gone unnoticed and he will be one of the first players on the team sheet next season and without doubt for the Champions League Final on June 1st 2019 in Madrid.

Goal of the Season

Son, with his player’s player of the year and fan’s vote, also nailed down the goal of the season award for his fine solo effort at Wembley against London rivals Chelsea. It was a goal that encapsulated the South Korean’s play. Running at pace on the right, he left David Luiz for dead and finished with style. A deserved winner.

Other Outstanding Performers

Along with Son and Sissoko, Kane also had another good season despite his injuries and might yet play a vital role in the Champions League final against Liverpool. Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have both been immense at the back and Spurs will be a poorer team should either or both leave this summer.

Dele Alli has shown signs of his talent again although perhaps not his best season since joining the club. Christian Eriksen has either been sublime or poor but has had little rest and that surely played a part in some of his poorer games for the club. Eriksen is another player that Tottenham can ill afford to lose in the summer.

And what about Lucas Moura? A vibrant start to the season and a hat trick in Amsterdam that will live forever in the memory of all Tottenham fans. Has he got one last trick to produce in Madrid?

Some great performances then but it is Son Heung-min who wins a hat trick of prizes from his colleagues and fans.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on