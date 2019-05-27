ENFIELD, ENGLAND – MAY 22: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on May 22, 2019 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino has commented about his Tottenham Hotspur future just days before Spurs play Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Speaking About Status

Mauricio Pochettino suggested that he might leave Spurs if his side win the Champions League on Saturday. The Argentine claimed that he would not be able to take the club any further, despite having failed to win the Premier League.

However, Pochettino revealed to the Mirror that the tears shed after Spurs’ dramatic semi-final win over Ajax were a sign of the emotional attachment with the London club.

“There were two different feelings mixed in the same moment after the semi-final,” Pochettino said.

“Reaching the Champions League final is the end of an amazing chapter for the club. But, at the same time, the moment you reach the final, it’s like, ‘I want to be involved in the next chapter of the club’.”

In an interview with the Telegraph, Pochettino recalled his early days as Spurs boss, back at a time in November 2014 when Spurs were a goal down to Aston Villa and 13th in the Premier League.

“For Tottenham, and for our ambition, it was like: ‘What the **** are we doing?’” he says. “The second half, it was like: ‘If we lose this game, I don’t know what is going to happen, but I think we’ll be close to going back to Barcelona.”

“Maybe people five years ago were saying: ‘Come on, Mauricio, it’s about winning one title. The Carabao Cup, the FA Cup … the Catalunya Cup! The club needs to win a title.’ No. The club needs to challenge for big titles, to challenge for the Premier League and the Champions League.”

During Pochettino’s five years at the helm of Spurs, they have moved into a new stadium, a state-of-the-art training base and reached the latter stages of Europe’s top tournament. But the Argentine is keen to improve Spurs further.

“When we arrived here, always Tottenham was a Europa League club,” he said to the Mirror.

“And, after four years, we are now consistently in the Champions League and that was the dream for everyone.

“But now it’s about the glory – now it’s about touching the glory. The only way the players and coaching staff can touch the glory is by winning titles.”

