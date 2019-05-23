DERBY, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Jack Clarke of Leeds United applauds the fans at full time during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final First Leg match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Derby, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke could make a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur, according to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail. The winger has impressed in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Top Flight Interest

Sky Bet Championship side Leeds United could lose talented winger Jack Clarke this summer for £10 million. The tricky forward has been monitored by a number of Premier League clubs throughout the season.

The 18-year-old impressed thoroughly as Marcelo Bielsa’s side reached the playoffs; however, their failure to get promoted could lead some players to want to test themselves at the next level.

Clarke made his full debut for Leeds in January against Derby County. The winger had already scored twice as a substitute in previous games.

As a result of his impressive performances, a number of clubs reportedly made immediate enquiries, with Tottenham leading the chase for his signature.

The 6’1″ forward was voted as the club’s Young Player of the Year and can play on either wing.

Clarke was a target for Manchester City in 2017, but instead signed a professional contract with the Yorkshire club.

Pochettino’s Leeds Link

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino could use his strong relationship with Leeds boss Bielsa to sign the winger.

The Leeds coach scouted the Argentine when working for Newell’s Old Boys. Bielsa also managed him while in charge of the Argentina national team and Espanyol.

In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport (via SportWitness), Pochettino spoke about Bielsa: “I was 13 when Bielsa and Jorge Griffa took me from a small town called Murphy and brought me to Newell’s. He gave me my debut.

“He’s like my second father. We were also together at Espanyol and in the national team. I owe him everything.

“When I was still young, he asked me if I wanted to become a manager, and I answered yes.

“He then told me, “Mauricio, you need to manage your career and if you want to become a manager, you have to do it the way you want to, and never copy someone else or do what others do.

‘”You have to always find your own path, through your emotions and how you feel”.

“Bielsa wins you over with what he does. and knows how to make you passionate. That’s the best thing he gave me.”

