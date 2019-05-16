LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around world football. In this instalment, we look at the news surrounding the decision of Wilfried Zaha to leave Crystal Palace, the team offering to relieve Manchester United of Alexis Sanchez, United’s own pursuit of Dan James and Tottenham Hotspur’s chase for Julian Brandt.

Zaha Wants Out

Crystal Palace’s influential forward Wilfried Zaha has told the club that he wants to leave in search of Champions League football, according to Adrian Kajumba of the Mail Online.

Palace are set to demand £80 million for the Ivory Coast international, which has left Zaha worried that he could be priced out of a move.

The former Manchester United man wants the situation resolved quickly, therefore getting out of the club before they return for pre-season training.

Juventus Join Sanchez Race

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Juventus have joined Inter Milan in the race to sign Alexis Sanchez.

The Red Devils are desperate to offload the Chilean, who has failed to match the astronomical wages he is paid since his move from Arsenal. United are finding this to be the main stumbling block as many sides are not willing to match the pay packet.

Both Inter and Juventus will only consider a move if Sanchez is willing to drop his wage demands and while negotiations are at an early stage with both sides, progress is being made in both sets of meetings.

James Deal Edging Closer

Manchester United are edging closer to a deal for Swansea City youngster Daniel James, according to James Robson of the London Evening Standard.

United are growing increasingly worried that they will miss out of their top target, Borrusia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, so are desperate to get a deal between £15-20 million done for the young Wales international.

James’ ability with both feet is seen as the big factor in United’s interest as they aim to solve the problem on their right-hand side, despite James usually operating on the left for the Swans.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly told Ed Woodward that he wants all of his transfer deals done by July 1.

Brandt on Spurs’ Radar

According to Simon Jones of the Mail Online, Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs monitoring Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Brandt.

The Germany international is being considered as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen, who has agreed a contract with Real Madrid, according to the Daily Star.

Mail Online’s report suggests that Brandt has a £21.5 million release clause.

