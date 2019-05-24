PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 18: Neymar Jr celebrates winning the ‘French Championship 2019’ during the trophy ceremony following the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Dijon FCO at Parc des Princes stadium on May 18, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from around world football. Today, we look at Neymar‘s satisfaction at Paris Saint-Germain, whilst we take a lens to the Croatian League for Dani Olmo and Ivan Lepinjica’s potential moves to AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

Neymar Happy in Paris?

Neymar is unlikely to move back to Barcelona, according to team-mate Dani Alves. The Brazilian spoke to Moises Llorens on behalf of ESPN, saying: “I think [the transfer] it’s very difficult. People inside Barca, I think, won’t be willing to acknowledge that they need him.” When asked if Neymar was happy in Paris, his team-mate gave a warded answer. “He is not happy since he didn’t get the results he wanted and that brings him unhappiness.” There are two different ways of reading this. Neymar is a winner and wants to stay at PSG to grab some titles. Or, on the other hand, if he can’t do that at PSG, then he will seek pastures new.

The Samba Star has won Ligue 1 twice since arriving in Paris, as well as securing the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue in his debut season. His eyes are undoubtedly set on PSG making further progress in the Champions League, though. They were knocked out this year by Manchester United, failing to reach the quarter-finals for yet another successive year.

Olmo fff to Milan?

Dani Olmo could make the move from Dinamo Zagreb to AC Milan this summer. This is according to Davorin Olivari from Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti. They report a fee at around €25 million plus bonuses. Milan have been on the lookout for Olma for over a year and are willing to pay over the odds to get him.

At 21 years of age, Olmo is a growing talent, already involved in the Spanish national team youth set up since the U16 level. In total this season he has made 43 appearances, scoring 12 goals and making nine assists. This is a good return for the attacking winger.

He started his career in Spain as part of the Espanyol, and then Barcelona, youth set-up, before moving to Zagreb in 2014. Now, having shown his ability to break through into first-team football, he is ready to make his next move.

Ivan Lepinjica to Spurs?

Tottenham may be able to secure a defensive midfielder for the future in Ivan Lepinjica. Mateo Sučić of Sportske Novosti reports that this is a young player that has been on the watchlists of many clubs across the world including Fiorentina and Udinese. However, Spurs scouts have recently watched him in action. With his contract expiring next year, the club may be able to secure the player for a very low price.

This is not a transfer to go straight into the Spurs first team squad, though. Lepinjica is 19 years of age and is still an unfinished product. He currently plays at HNK Rijeka but has been on loan to NK Zadar for the first part of the season. Afterwards, he returned to his club to make 11 appearances and even score a goal for his parent club. If Tottenham can secure his name on the cheap, he could be a future player to add to the first team squad.

