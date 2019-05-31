BRENTFORD, ENGLAND – APRIL 22: Neal Maupay of Brentford celebrate after scoring goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on April 22, 2019 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from across the English Premier League. Newly promoted Aston Villa are trying once again to nab Brentford’s hitman Neal Maupay. Meanwhile, Manchester United have set Romelu’s price tag. Phillippe Coutinho has failed to live up to Barcelona’s expectations, and there is speculation over a potential move back to the Premier League.

Villains to Bolster Squad

Newly promoted Aston Villa have renewed their initial attempts to sign Neal Maupay, as per Graeme Bryce and The Sun. Currently, Maupay plays for Brentford and having scored 25 goals this season, has attracted attention. The Sun also claims that the club may well break its transfer record in order to secure this player’s services.

Villa fought off Derby County to win 2-1 in the playoffs, and now look to add to their squad. Goalscorer and hero John McGinn has stressed the need to keep most of the squad together. He said: “Hopefully we can keep the squad together. I know they are going to have to make a few additions but hopefully we keep the main players together and give it a good go next year. I just hope they don’t change it too much and stick with the group we have got now.”

Lukaku Price Tag Set

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN and ESPN sources, Manchester United have set an £80 million price tag if Inter Milan decide to pursue the player. With Luciano Spalletti’s sacking and Antonio Conte coming in, Inter Milan are looking to strengthen their squad. Lukaku has often been an inspiring presence for the Red Devils, grabbing 12 goals in 32 appearances. However, Ole Gunnar Solsjaer has repeatedly left him out of big matches. Furthermore, his injury curtailed his season in April.

Nevertheless, the towering figure definitely has the firepower to bolster any team in the Premier League and Serie A. He has been criticised for a poor touch and his sometimes less than clinical finishing. But, Lukaku’s strength, pace and drive can intimate and frighten even the best defenders.

Coutinho to End Barcelona Woes?

Tim Vickery on behalf of Sky Sports has made a bold claim that Philippe Coutinho could be making a return to the Premier League. The Brazilian has not fared well in La Liga. Vickery states that “that they signed him as an [Andres] Iniesta replacement, and he’s not.” Thus, it is hardly surprising that he hasn’t performed if Coutinho is suited to playing further forward.

As a result, Coutinho is unhappy at the club and could make a move. The sticking point is his inevitably large transfer tag. Vickery ponders this move; “He did very well at Liverpool, and remember that relationship he had with [Mauricio] Pochettino at Espanyol. Is there a little light flashing there?” This is merely speculation but informed by some loose logic. Some of the finest Premier League clubs would form a handful of clubs that could afford such as transfer in Europe. However, linking a player as costly as Coutinho with Tottenham Hotspur defies their transfer spending philosophy. His wages alone would pose a major issue.

Main Photo

Related

View the original article on