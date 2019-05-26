MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Nabil Fekir of Olympique Lyonnais tackles Fernandinho of Manchester City during the Group F match of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais at Etihad Stadium on September 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Football Transfer News from Last Word on Football brings you all the latest transfer news and rumours from around the world of football. On today’s edition, we discuss Nabil Fekir and his impending Lyon departure, Danny Welbeck’s possible destination, Harry Wilson’s future as well as an audacious double bid for two Bournemouth stars by Tottenham Hotspur.

Nabil Fekir to Leave Lyon

Fekir has long had admirers outside of Lyon. Therefore, club president Jean-Michel Aulas has always been realistic about the eventuality of his sale.

The time for Nabil Fekir’s big-money move appears to be this summer. Following his side’s 3-2 win over Nimes, Aulas told the media,

“Effectively, Nabil is outside [of the two departures expected], because we have an understanding that he can go. Thanks, Nabil for bringing what he brought, we have an understanding to let him go.”

Nabil Fekir was linked with a £53 million move to Liverpool last summer, however, the deal fell apart at the eleventh hour. No doubt all of England’s biggest clubs will monitor this situation.

Danny Welbeck: Everton Bound?

Danny Welbeck suffered yet another major injury this season, adding to his career-long battle to stay fit. Arsenal decided not to offer the striker fresh terms and will, therefore, have to find a new club.

The Evening Standard report that new club could be Everton. Welbeck wishes to earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad and will need minutes on the pitch to do so. He also wishes to move to a club who have European ambitions. The Toffees check both boxes.

Former Gunners teammate Theo Walcott is also already at the club, which would only tempt Welbeck more. Furthermore, the striker would reportedly earn £100,000 per week, about £30,000 more than his Arsenal deal.

Harry Wilson Could Stay at Derby County

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson spent this season on loan with Frank Lampard’s Derby. The Welsh international helped the Rams to the Championship playoffs this year to earn a chance at Premier League football.

Wilson’s 16 goals went a long way to further his club’s ambitions. This contribution has not gone unnoticed and, should Derby play top-flight football next season, they would move for a permanent deal.

Wilson told the media, “Obviously, every player wants to play at the top level – and the Premier League is the best league in the world. So if I could do that with Derby, it would be great, and we’ve got a great opportunity to do that. But for now, I’m just doing all I can to make sure that I do have that option – of playing in the Premier League with Derby come next season.”

According to Goal, the player has a £25 million release clause.

Tottenham Double Swoop?

Spurs have had a season that their fans will never forget. Once again they finish the Premier League season above bitter rivals Arsenal in the table, plus they have booked their place in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to bolster his squad over the summer to reach even greater heights. Among the names on his wishlist are two Bournemouth stars, David Brooks and Calum Wilson.

According to the Sun, Spurs are on the verge of launching an audacious double bid to bring both players to north London. They hope a bid of £80 million would be enough to tempt the Cherries.

Wilson was linked with a £75 million move to Chelsea in January, but injuries and loss of form have likely eroded this figure. Meanwhile, Brooks signed a new Bournemouth contract in March, so it would take a hefty bid to get the player.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on