Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League. Today, we look at the latest on the Leroy Sane transfer saga. This is as he continues to be linked with a move away from Manchester City.

Furthermore, which of their loan signings do Aston Villa want to make permanent for their return to the Premier League?

Leroy Sane Transfer Saga Latest

According to Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian, Manchester City have rejected an offer from Bayern Munich of more than £70 million for winger Leroy Sane.

The 23-year-old German made 39 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 16 goals and registering 14 assists. As a result, it is understandable as to why manager Pep Guardiola wants to keep Sane.

Bayern are keen on the signing of Sane after both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery announced they would be leaving this summer. The departure of the two legends could cue an overhaul of the squad at the Allianz Arena.

Dutch Winger Heading to Tottenham?

Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur are interested in PSV winger Steven Bergwijn. This is according to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail.

Bergwijn is highly-regarded in Holland. He made his senior Holland debut last October in a 3-0 win over Germany. Last season, the 21-year-old scored 14 goals and had 13 assists to his name as PSV finished second in the Eredivisie.

Bergwijn would certainly fit into the mould of Tottenham’s transfer policy. Furthermore, Tottenham are reportedly ready to spend money this summer to assert their authority as one of Europe’s best clubs.

Tyrone Mings to Remain at Villa?

According to Dan Rose of the Bournemouth Echo, Aston Villa are keen to sign Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings. It would make him their first permanent signing of the summer.

Mings was on loan at Villa for the second half of last season as they returned to the Premier League. He impressed too, mainly operating at centre-back.

Bournemouth signed Mings from Ipswich Town for a reported £8 million fee. It is likely that it would cost Villa a similar fee.

