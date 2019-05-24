NUREMBERG, GERMANY – APRIL 28: James Rodriguez of FC Bayern looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Nuernberg and FC Bayern Muenchen at Max-Morlock-Stadion on April 28, 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

The latest edition of Football Transfer News focuses on the future of James Rodriguez. There is also an update on Ryan Fraser, Marco Asensio and a potential swap deal between Manchester United and Inter Milan.

James Rodriguez a Premier League Transfer Target

Multiple media outlets, including The Express, have reported that Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez could transfer to the Premier League this summer. The attacking midfielder spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly leading the chase. Rodriguez has struggled with injuries over his career and would command a large salary. However, he is one of Europe’s most talented players and will undoubtedly have multiple suitors to choose from.

Fraser to Arsenal?

The Independent’s Luke Brown reports that Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is a target for Arsenal. Fraser, 25, had been a target for Manchester United but their interest has cooled, leaving the Gunners as the favourites. Fraser is fresh off of his best season, with seven goals and fourteen assists. Bournemouth are reluctant to see the winger go and are currently demanding £30 million.

Manchester United to Swap with Inter Milan?

TalkSport’s Jackson Cole is suggesting a swap deal could be on the cards between Manchester United and Inter Milan. Inter are keen on Romelu Lukaku, but United’s £75 million asking price is presenting a significant obstacle. They are, therefore, considering offering Ivan Perisic in exchange.

United have long admired Perisic and attempted to bring him in last summer. United will hold out for cash on top of Perisic, which could prove a stumbling block.

Spurs in For Real Madrid Winger

Many are expecting Gareth Bale to rejoin his former side this summer. However, his high wage demands are a barrier for Tottenham Hotspur. They are therefore targeting his teammate, Marco Asensio.

Spanish media outlet Marca are reporting that Asensio is not for sale. However, with Zinedine Zidane keen to bolster his squad, cash flow needs to be maintained. This could see their stance on Asensio soften; Madrid are currently refusing to accept any offer below Asensio’s €700 million buy-out clause.

