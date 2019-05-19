MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 28: David de Gea of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on April 28, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Last word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League. Today we will look at a possible David de Gea transfer from Old Trafford, and the Everton winger looking for a move.

Furthermore, Which AC Milan star has been linked with a move to the Premier League? Here is your daily football gossip round-up.

David de Gea Transfer Away From Manchester?

Manchester United risk losing David de Gea on a free transfer next summer should he not agree a new contract. French champions Paris Saint-Germain are hoping that this is the case, as they will be able to speak him in January 2020.

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, PSG are interested in the Manchester United goalkeeper. However, due to Financial Fair Play, they are not willing to risk paying the high transfer fee it would cost to sign de Gea.

They are hoping that he fails to agree a new contract at United so they can then sign him for free next summer. De Gea may be forced for a move away, should Manchester United not agree to his wage demands.

Lookman One of Many to Leave Everton

Winger Ademola Lookman could be one of several players to leave Goodison Park this summer. This is according to Simon Jones of the Mail on Sunday.

Lookman looks set to be available for £20 million this summer. As a result, it is believed Southampton are front-runners for his signature. Manager, Ralph Hassenhuttl, previously worked with the 21-year-old at RB Leipzig. However, the Saints will face a battle for his signature, as RB Leipzig and Crystal Palace are also believed to be interested.

Leicester Interested in Calhanogulu?

According to the Leicester Mercury, Leicester City are interested in AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanogulu. They have sent a scout to watch the Turkish international in their penultimate game of the season.

The Rossoneri signed Calhanogulu for a reported €20 million in 2017. He has five goals and nine assists in all competitions this season. As a result, he may attract interest from other clubs across Europe.

Tottenham Chasing Highly-Rated Ndombele Transfer

Tottenham have joined the chasing pack for the transfer of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. This is according to Danny Gallagher of the Mail on Sunday. However, he is likely to cost almost £90 million.

The French midfielder is highly-rated across Europe. As a result, he has attracted interest from not just Tottenham, but also PSG and Juventus. The French international scored two goals and registered seven assists this season.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on