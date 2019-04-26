LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

The PFA Team of the Year was announced this week. Despite having been solidly in the top three for the majority of the season, there were no Tottenham Hotspur stars named. The release of this list will always spark debate and the selection is, of course, subjective. Liverpool and Manchester City have been a class above the rest of the league for most of the season, so it is no surprise that their players dominate the list.

Snubbed

There are always complaints among fans and pundits about who should or shouldn’t have been recognized for their performance during the season. This year’s selections show just how good the top two clubs in the division have been, with ten of the 11 players coming from Manchester City and Liverpool. However, there are a few Tottenham stars who could feel aggrieved by not being recognized.

Spurs’ electric winger Son Heung-min has been stellar this season. The South Korean has 12 goals and six assists. His pace and aggressiveness make him a nightmare on the wing for defences to deal with. Son has even played as the lead striker at times this season, due to Harry Kane missing games to injury. He has had a few dry spells this season but, from late November to the beginning of February, he was as good as anyone in the league. Son chipped in 11 goals and four assists over 13 appearances in that two-month span.

The back line of the PFA team of the season was comprised solely from the top two teams in the division. Spurs had the league’s third-best defensive record, and Toby Alderweireld at centre-back has been a mainstay. He leads the team in passes and clearances and has defended at a high level all season. His instincts and strength allow him to make key tackles in key areas as well as anyone.

In With a Shout

The two biggest of the Tottenham stars do not have as big a case to be included on this list as their aforementioned teammates. None the less, both Kane and Christian Eriksen have been superb. The Danish midfielder has been a workhorse for Spurs this campaign. His late game-winner against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday was his seventh in the league. He has also assisted 12 goals, the fourth consecutive season with double digits in that category.

Kane has developed into one of the most skilled and consistent strikers in Europe. His proficiency in attack is well known, as he bagged 17 goals in 28 appearances. The vision and passing ability he displays is also of the highest level, and sometimes gets overlooked. If not for injuries slowing him down, he would undoubtedly be in the Golden Boot race once again. He has just missed too much time to be recognized over those above him in the scoring charts.

Main Photo

