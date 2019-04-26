LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

When the PFA Team of The Year was announced, many will be surprised that Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min wasn’t included. The South Korean star has had another epic season for the North London side despite a gruelling schedule, including the World Cup in Russia and playing in the Asian games for his country.

With 20 goals to his name and seven assists, Son has been instrumental in keeping Spurs’ top four finish hopes alive and getting Spurs to their first Champions League semi-final. He has been poignant and paramount since the injury of talisman, captain and top striker Harry Kane. Whilst devastating for Kane, his absence has once again given Son the opportunity to shine.

His demeanour, determination and success even saw him tipped to be in the running for PFA Player of The Year. The inclusion of Paul Pogba in the honours will further the controversy circulating of his omission. Whilst Pogba is undoubtedly a unique talent, his overall season and attitude pales in comparison to the sterling efforts of Son.

The smiling star has even brushed off his bitter disappointment at missing Spurs’ crucial first leg of their semi-final against Ajax next Tuesday. He picked up his third yellow card of the tournament during the tumultuous second leg against Manchester City. Ergo, he will be able to only watch as he was subsequently the recipient of a one-match suspension.

Following Spurs’ last gasp victory over Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this week, he spoke to Football London. In his ever-upbeat manner, he said: “Of course I try to be positive but missing this semi-final makes me sad, so disappointed.”

Spurs will also be ruing the decision if the rumoured return of Harry Kane proves to be just that. He continued: “I want to play every single game. I’m the guy who enjoys my football, with joy and of course in want to play in the semi-final. It’s the first for this team and myself as well.”

Not that you could ever tell, as Son Heung-Min is rarely seen without his famous smile. He must be tired ahead of the run-in and the close-run charge for a top-four spot.

He said: “I’m fine, I’m happy the same as everyone else. The players have done very well, playing well, training hard and enjoying it. I try and keep positive to the other players. There are not many games left. I feel good, I feel alright and the most important games are coming up. There are big challenges ahead so I’m looking forward to playing with fresh legs.”

The talent of the 26-year-old is outshined only by his attitude and popularity amongst his team and moreover the Spurs fans. Whilst the transfer talk buzzes around the likes of Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-Min sees only one goal ahead. The one he is shooting at.

He is not a player that is perturbed by his own success and popularity. His natural happy personality and endless endeavour to play for the club he loves should earn him a place in the PFA Player Of the Year. Notwithstanding his fantastic season, under the immense pressure bestowed on him to carry Spurs through to their fourth successive Champion’s League participation.

Spurs face West Ham United on Saturday where Mauricio Pochettino and 60,000 fans will be hoping that Sonny, as he’s affectionately known, will again deliver. In fact, of all the stars that Tottenham currently boast, many feel and hope that Son Heung-min will be amongst their ranks for many years to come.

