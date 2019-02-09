LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

The Premier League season is heading into the final third of its schedule. Tottenham currently sit in third in the table, just five points behind leaders Manchester City and Liverpool. Despite not bringing in any new players, alongside all the injuries the squad has suffered, Spurs are right in the thick of things. As the season winds down, every player needs to be hitting top form if they want to continue to push for that elusive league title. With attackers Harry Kane and Dele Alli still recovering from injury, midfielder Christian Eriksen needs to raise his game. If Spurs are to challenge for the title, the Danish midfielder will need to be at his best.

Tottenham Needs Christian Eriksen at His Best

Even with the injuries to their attackers and holding midfielders, Spurs have maintained consistent form throughout the season. Their balanced approach in attack is the main reason for their success. Six different players have scored at least four goals this season. Eriksen is the main creative spark in this squad, leading the team with eight assists along with his four goals. His vision and passing can unlock opposing defences, and set up the likes of Kane, Alli, and Son Heung-Min for goal scoring opportunities. The Danish international is the best passer on the team. He is the only player in the Premier League with double figures for assists in each of the last three seasons.

Eriksen has just one goal and one assist in his last six Premier League appearances. Considering the attacking threats missing from Spurs line-up, those numbers need to see a rise. He needs to find the same connection with the likes of Son and Fernando Llorente that he has with Alli and Kane. After a rocky period, Llorente has become more of a stand-in striker for Tottenham. If Eriksen can develop some chemistry with the Spaniard, the absence of Kane will be easier to deal with.

Free Kick Renaissance

In his first few seasons at Tottenham, Eriksen was one of the best free-kick takers in the world. Any foul within in 25 yards of goal became a scoring chance for Spurs. It has been some time since he has scored from a free kick in the Premier League. All six of his free-kick goals at Tottenham were scored during his first three seasons in North London. His execution on corners has also left a lot to be desired.

Kieran Trippier usually handles those duties now when he is on the pitch, but his costly defensive errors at right back have limited his selection in the squad recently. With two of their three leading goal scorers sidelined, Spurs need to take better advantage of free-kick and corner opportunities. A lot of this burden falls on Eriksen. He has the ability to produce in these situations; it’s just up to the execution when the moment arises.

Shooting Boots

Eriksen could also help Spurs push for the title by regaining his goal scoring form. When this team is fully fit, his role is more of a creator, orchestrating the attack. While Tottenham is fighting through this rash of injuries, they will need him to provide a goal threat as well. He has scored 45 goals during his time in North London. While finishing is not his best attribute, he is still very capable.

He may need to become slightly more selfish and aggressive when it comes to shot taking. When opponents try to fall back in a defensive shape, Eriksen needs to challenge both the defence and goalkeeper with more attempts from distance. He has the ability to score from outside the box, and sometimes just challenging the keeper with shots on target can lead to mistakes. The likes of Kane, Alli, and Son have the instincts and finishing skill to punish those types of mistakes.

Final Push

Tottenham are very much outsiders looking in at the title race, but they are within striking distance. They can’t control how the two teams above them perform. What they can do is accumulate points and keep themselves in the conversation. Spurs have a seven-point cushion above Chelsea in fourth and should be secure in a Champions League spot.

There have been lots of rumours about Christian Eriksen moving on from Spurs in the summer. Some of the biggest clubs in the world could be interested in his services. Regardless of the rumours, he can show he’s among the world’s best footballers with a strong finish to this season. The midfield maestro can lead Tottenham’s charge towards the top of the table and solidify himself as one of the best creative forces in world football.

Main Photo: Embed from Getty Images

