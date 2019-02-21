ENFIELD, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Tottenham Hotspur players during a training session on February 20, 2019 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have had a tumultuous season during the 2018/19 campaign. Somehow, despite all the injuries, the lack of new signings, and the outside noise about their manager, Spurs are still finding ways to succeed. This entire squad has shown mental toughness and grit, which is not often associated with the club. They currently sit third in the Premier League table and have a 3-0 lead after the first leg of their Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund. Spurs’ resilience has allowed them to overcome each new bit of adversity they have faced this season. Under Mauricio Pochetino, this club is showing they are willing to fight against whatever odds they are up against.

Bouncing Back From Ridicule

Aside from the on-pitch performances, not much has gone right for Tottenham this season. They have dealt with multiple delays in the opening of their new stadium while the club was ridiculed for its lack of movement in each of the last two transfer windows, in which they failed to sign any new players. The likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama and Jan Vertonghen have all missed games due to injuries. However, each time adversity hits and Spurs’ resilience is tested, this team finds a way to overcome obstacles. After a 4-2 loss to rival Arsenal in December, Tottenham responded with five consecutive wins to vault back into the top three where they have remained ever since.

Early in January, they lost a hard fought 1-0 match to Manchester United. They also lost Kane to an ankle injury that day. Tottenham’s response was to win four straight league games to secure themselves in the top three of the table. They are currently closer on points to the two teams ahead of them than they are to the team behind them in fourth. Considering how many outside factors could have derailed their season, it is remarkable how steady this squad has performed.

Form of a Lifetime

The biggest reason for Spurs resilience in the face of so many issues is the play of Son Heing-min. The South Korean has been brilliant this season. After a slow start saw him not score his first goal until December, he has been in blistering form ever since. He has 11 goals and five assists in 20 Premier League appearances on the season. Tottenham have 16 wins in those 20 games.

He has had to miss time twice during the season to play for his national team. Since his return from his second absence, Son has been on fire. The winger has scored in each of his last four games. He brings pace and aggressiveness, and his enthusiasm permeates through the entire squad. He is currently playing as well as any attacker in England. Son has had to carry the goal-scoring burden with Kane and Alli injured, and he has risen to the challenge.

Stepping In and Stepping Up

Striker Fernando Llorente has also begun to produce since Kane’s injury. After a long dry spell, he has a goal and three assists in his last three Premier League appearances. The Spaniard also came off the bench to score against Dortmund. His recent productivity has been a welcome sight for Tottenham.

Harry Winks has also stepped up in a big way this season. The young central midfielder has become a vital cog in the Spurs machine. His calming influence and distribution have helped stabilize this squad. Winks also scored a crucial stoppage-time winner against Fulham a few weeks back. He is second in the team for passes completed, and fourth in interceptions. He has made the central midfield role his own at Tottenham, and he is improving each contest.

Grand Return

As the final third of the Premier League season unfolds, Spurs’ resilience in the face of adversity is the reason why they are in such good position. Harry Kane will return to the lineup in the next game or two and Dele Alli is also on the mend. Being in such good current form and getting their star players back from injury could give Tottenham the push they need down the stretch. Pochettino’s men have been finding a way to grind out results while shorthanded. If Kane returns in a prolific scoring run of form, this team could go on a major run. This squad has proven that they have the depth and the grit to withstand adversity. As they get back to full strength, Tottenham can now look to finish strong and possibly shock the soccer world.

